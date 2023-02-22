Nvidia GeForce Now gains support for Call of Duty and Xbox PC games

After pulling its games from the service back in 2020, Microsoft has now entered a ten-year partnership with Nvidia to bring its games to Nvidia GeForce Now. This includes all Xbox PC the likes of Halo and Minecraft, but also Bethesda favourites such as the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. Most notable, however, is the inclusion of the Activision Blizzard catalogue, including the Call of Duty franchise.

Speaking at a press conference, Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer, said that “this partnership will help grow Nvidia’s catalogue of titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games.” While this is true, there’s another reason behind this deal.

Microsoft’s partnership with Nvidia, that comes just days after it announced similar commitments to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms, is also meant as a means to sway the European Union into approving the company’s takeover of Activision Blizzard. Sony is currently lobbying against the acquisition, despite reportedly being offered a similar arrangement.

It’ll take some time before we see Xbox PC games or Call of Duty on the Nvidia GeForce Now service, but work has already begun to integrate them into the service. Strangely, there’s no mention of Xbox Game Pass support, but the platform’s VP, Phil Eisler, could neither confirm nor deny any plans to support it in an interview with The Verge. So, fingers crossed there.

Regardless of whether the deal goes through or not, we’re looking forward to playing more of the best PC games using the platform’s new RTX 4080 tier, be they classics or new releases. If you’re not sure if cloud streaming’s for you, check out our Nvidia GeForce Now review to help wrap your head around the service.