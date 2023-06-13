Nvidia GeForce Now gets an upgrade courtesy of Xbox

PC Game Pass is a mainstay of many gamers’ libraries, with the subscription service providing access to a wide array of the latest video games, like Minecraft, FIFA 23, and loads more. Now, Xbox says you’ll soon be able to stream the Game Pass library through Nvidia GeForce Now.

For those unaware, GeForce Now is a cloud gaming platform that lets you stream games through powerful Nvidia servers packing GPUs up to an RTX 4080 directly to your laptop, desktop, TV, phone, and more. What separates the service from others is that it relies on libraries of games you already own. That’s where this news comes in.

According to a blog by Joe Skrebels, Xbox Wire editor-in-chief, “Game Pass members will soon be able to stream select PC games from the library through Nvidia GeForce NOW. This will enable the PC Game Pass catalog to be played on any device that GeForce NOW streams to, like low spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more.”

GeForce Now is actually free, although there are paid subscriptions if you want to unlock certain benefits. The free version of GeForce Now only includes an hour’s streaming at a time, so if you want to settle in for a longer session, you’ll have to fork out $9.99 for the Priority membership tier or $19.99 for the Ultimate tier. The Ultimate tier also includes the fastest rigs streaming on the fastest servers, so if you’re looking for a seamless, high fidelity experience, it might be worth shelling out.

As well as Xbox exclusives, the Game Pass library has absolutely loads of games to choose from, and more are being added all the time. Check out our PC Game Pass games list to see if there’s anything that takes your fancy.