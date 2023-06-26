Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 benchmark leak shows 23% boost vs RTX 3060

It’s only a couple of days until the embargo lifts on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, and it’ll be fascinating to see how the tech world feels about team green’s latest GPU. Until then, we can only go off leaks and rumors. Well, on that note, a swathe of 3DMark tests for the Nvidia pixel pusher have just leaked, and the results are surprisingly positive.

VideoCardz has allegedly received 3DMark test results anonymously from some reviewers ahead of the embargo on June 28. If the leaks are true, we can expect the RTX 4060 to perform roughly 23% better than the RTX 3060 12GB version on average. While not exactly groundbreaking, we’re pleasantly surprised by this news, as it represents a perfectly acceptable and fairly typical generational jump.

The significance of the comparisons between the RTX 4060 and RTX 3060 12GB is that the latter has more VRAM and a bigger memory bus, so the performance gap is a good sign for the upcoming pixel pusher. However, these are just synthetic benchmarks, and we could be in for some interesting results with higher resolution gaming benchmarks.

This does leave us wondering exactly what could’ve been if the RTX 4060 shipped with more VRAM and other improved specs. Even so, there’s still every chance it’ll find a place on our best graphics card guide.

Here’s how much faster the RTX 4060 is in 3DMark versus the RTX 3060 12GB:

Speed Way: +16.6%

Port Royal: +17.2%

TimeSpy: Performance: +30.3% Extreme: +32.7%

FireStrike Performance: +19.8% Extreme: +23.4% Ultra: +19.4%



With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 release date just around the corner, we’ll soon be able to give you our own review of the team green graphics card, including benchmarking on our test system. Let’s hope it deserves a better reception than its Ti counterpart got in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB review, which awarded the card just 6/10.