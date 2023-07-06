Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB release date leak points to mid-July launch

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is due to launch at some point this month, but Nvidia is remaining tight-lipped on when exactly we can expect to see the graphics card on store shelves. Now, thanks to a leak, we may now know the GPU’s release date.

The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB will round out team green’s trio of current generation 60 class pixel pushers, offering the most VRAM of the three. However, this comes at a sizeable price, as the graphics card is $100 more expensive than its 8GB counterpart, with a $499 MSRP.

When will prospective buyers be able to part with their cash? Well, according to reputable hardware leakers hongxing2020 and Zed__Wang, the RTX 4060 Ti release date will be July 18. Obviously, we’ll have to wait for the final word from Nvidia to know for sure.

It’s worth noting that this GPU won’t be getting the Founders Edition treatment, so you’ll have to look to add in board partners if you’re looking to pick one up. Before you hand over your hard-earned cash, though, we’d suggest waiting for our RTX 4060 Ti 16GB review to see if its extra VRAM is worthwhile.

As we noted in our RTX 4060 review, 8GB of VRAM might be just enough for most games right now, but we have concerns about its longevity. The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB won’t suffer from the same problem, but whether it’ll be the best graphics card for the mainstream, remains to be seen.