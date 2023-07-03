No one’s using an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti on Steam

With 120 million active players, Steam is by far and away the biggest PC gaming platform, so its monthly Hardware Survey is a useful indicator of how popular different GPUs are with the public. Since June’s update just dropped, we thought we’d check in on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 GPUs to see how widely they’ve been adopted. The answer: not very. But that’s fairly standard for new graphics card generations. What’ll be more concerning to Nvidia is the fact the RTX 4060 Ti hasn’t even appeared in the top 86 most-used pixel pushers. Ominous.

Following the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launch on May 24, the GPU’s received a bit of a lukewarm reception. Although its silicon’s supported by the excellent DLSS 3 software suite, we found the 8GB VRAM really held it back in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB review. Well, judging by the latest Steam Hardware Survey, consumers feel the same.

The survey features a list of the most-used graphics cards on the platform, starting with the perennially popular Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, used by 5.50% of Steam gamers. A few RTX 4000 series cards make an appearance, the highest of which is the AD107 chip-using Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU at 0.79% of users.

Overall, RTX 4000 series cards enjoy around 3% adoption rate on Steam. That may sound poor, but it’s comparable to the numbers the RTX 3000 series enjoyed after 8 months, and above those of the RTX 2000 series, which reached just 2% adoption rate in the same time frame. Considering the relative lack of excitement around the current gen cards, 3% is pretty decent.

What Nvidia should be worrying about is the total no show of the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB in the list. Considering 86 GPUs are mentioned by name, including some pretty old and obscure pixel pushers like the Nvidia GeForce MX110, the fact that the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB hasn’t registered likely speaks volumes. Although it often takes a long time for new graphics cards to gain adoption, the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is being used by less than 0.15% of users. Ouch.

Obviously, a big part of how your PC performs while running games is down to your GPU. If you’re looking to upgrade to more modern hardware, check out our guide to the best graphics card, so you can feel confident you’re making the right choice.