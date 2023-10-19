Nvidia RTX 4070 Super may be in the works, alongside two other GPUs

Rumors of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super series have been swirling for practically as long as the graphics card family has been around, largely due to hopes of GPUs with more VRAM. Now, it appears that the GeForce RTX 4070, in addition to the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080, may be due to receive a refresh.

In my Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 review, I criticized Nvidia‘s decision to ship the graphics card with just 12GB of VRAM, as this limitation stops it from fulfilling its performance potential at higher resolutions (especially with DLSS 3 enabled). This point of criticism stings all the more now its closest competition, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, ships with 16GB.

With this in mind, news of a potential GeForce RTX 4070 Super makes me cautiously optimistic that Nvidia plans to give its midrange graphics card a much-needed memory boost. It won’t be alone in receiving a refresh, however, according to hardware leaker hongxing2020, as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and GeForce RTX 4080 may accompany it.

Hongxing2020’s post on X is admittedly rather sparse, merely claiming that the three graphics cards are in the works with a TBD release date. Strangely, there’s no sign of the GeForce RTX 4060, which has made appearances in previous GeForce RTX 40 Super specs leaks. However, there’s every chance it could reappear if and when the official launch arrives.

It’s been over a year since the Nvidia launched its current generation of graphics cards, starting with the GeForce RTX 4090, and with the best GeForce RTX 5000 release date estimates pointing to 2025, a Super refresh in 2024 would helpfully plug the gap.

Check out our picks for the best graphics cards, if you’re in the market for a new pixel pusher. Alternatively, give our thoughts on Nvidia DLSS 3.5 in Cyberpunk 2077 a read to see if an RTX GPU is the right fit for you.