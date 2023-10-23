Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super rumor points to VRAM upgrade

New leaks are arriving to firm up details about what the rumored Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super is going to look like. The latest leak suggests the upcoming card will get an additional 4GB of video memory, compared to the existing version’s 16GB of GDDR6X.

These details arrive hot on the heels of earlier Nvidia leaks that pointed to the existence of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super, as well as a refreshed GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and GeForce RTX 4080.

The specs are still mostly unknown, but it’s speculated that the RTX 4080 Super will be based on the AD102 chip and get a VRAM boost from 16 to 20GB, according to IT Home. The RTX 4070 Super, meanwhile, may get a GPU upgrade – from AD104 to AD103 – and could see a similar boost in VRAM, although this wasn’t revealed in the leak.

However, reliable hardware leaker kopite7kimi provided a differing perspective on these rumors, saying “I have some different opinions.” They believe the “relationship between RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4080 is similar to that between RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2080.”

This implies the RTX 4080 Super will sport an AD103 chip — same as the vanilla RTX 4080 — but the chip won’t be cut down. Of course, the ‘Super’ naming for the three cards isn’t certain — in fact, there’s been no official confirmation of them from Nvidia whatsoever — but leakers are increasingly using the ‘Super’ nomenclature, so we’ll follow that convention until we hear otherwise.

This would mark a change in tack from team green, which hasn’t rolled out a Super GPU since 2019’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super. But the rumor that the RTX 4070 Ti will get a new version suggests Nvidia will have to change the naming. They can’t exactly call it the RTX 4070 Ti Ti, can they!

While the RTX 4080 isn’t the best graphics card in terms of performance or price, it’s still a worthy addition to the Lovelace lineup. Check out our GPU buying guide to help you find the right upgrade for your rig.