Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 might not be replaced by new Super variant

The GeForce RTX 4070 Super will not replace the vanilla GeForce RTX 4070, according to the latest Board Channels leak. As the rumored mid-generation Super refresh looms, many thought Nvidia would discontinue its older RTX 4000-series models, but the RTX 4070 is seemingly popular enough for Nvidia to keep on the market.

Apparently, Nvidia is still set to call time on the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and GeForce RTX 4080. Considering the proposed proximity in their specs to the non-Super cards they’re replacing, it’s not a great surprise. It’s possible Nvidia prices the Super cards similarly, as well.

This fresh leak, arriving courtesy of Chinese site, Board Channels, builds on its previous suggestion that Nvidia may halt GeForce RTX 4000 GPU production to make way for Supers with the alleged confirmation that team green will continue producing Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 cards.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is rumored to be a greater step up from its vanilla counterpart, with a possible 29% core count boost. This places the two in different brackets, suggesting they’re unlikely to compete if both are on the market at the same time.

The RTX 4070 is also the most popular RTX 4000-series card, according to October’s Steam Hardware Survey. It’s likely Nvidia doesn’t want to jeopardize its standing by discontinuing it any time soon, with it offering an enticing option for consumers looking to run games at 1440p with ray tracing enabled.

