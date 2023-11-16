Nvidia may halt GeForce RTX 4000 GPU production to make way for Supers

Nvidia has halted production on two Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000-series GPUs, according to Chinese site Board Channels. With several Super variant SKUs rumored, it makes sense that Nvidia could want to shift focus from existing graphics cards to its upcoming models.

The graphics cards supposedly being discontinued are the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. Nvidia’s midrange offering has been under threat from several AMD releases of late, including the heralded AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, making it increasingly plausible that Nvidia would refresh its lineup and move on from older models.

Both of the Nvidia cards in question have “entered the discontinuation stage,” according to Board Channels, with team green ceasing mass production of them and looking to distribute existing inventory to retailers. However, since the news was originally written in Chinese, translation issues leave the exact details open to speculation.

It should be noted that ending mass production does not mean that they are being discontinued entirely, rather that production is being scaled back to better meet the current demand and allow Nvidia to focus its efforts elsewhere. Apparently, retailers are now eagerly waiting to receive inventory for the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super cards.

Of course, these are all rumors at this stage, with Nvidia yet to even confirm the existence of any Super cards. If true, we’d expect to hear some more information early in 2024 during its recently announced CES event, if not before.

If and when these Nvidia Super cards arrive, we look forward to seeing how they match up against the best graphics cards available right now. It all depends on how team green prices the cards, and how keen it is to compete with AMD’s midrange options.