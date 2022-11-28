Gigabyte accidentally confirms Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

The open secret of sorts that is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has seemingly been confirmed by Gigabyte, before any official news from team green itself. This leak also details all the potential graphics card designs we can expect from the board partner when the GPU launches.

Replacing the now ‘unlaunched’ RTX 4080 12GB, the RTX 4070 Ti could be the best graphics card to buy from Nvidia’s latest GeForce series if you don’t fancy spending over $1,000 USD. However, this pixel pusher could face stiff competition from the likes of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, but we’ll need to wait and see how the performance of each GPU stacks up against the other.

For now, we at least know that you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to the amount of RTX 4070 Ti models that should be available from Gigabyte. An EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) filing (via harukaze5719) reveals that we can expect eight cooler designs upon release, each likely featuring slightly different overclocks.

It’s unclear when the RTX 4070 Ti will launch, but it shouldn’t be too long now, considering that the RTX 4080 12GB was due to come out in November. Team green should hopefully stick to its $899 USD price point, but this too is up in the air.