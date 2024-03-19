Win a stunning CS2 GeForce RTX 4080 Super in this Nvidia giveaway

Nvidia has just announced perhaps the ultimate GPU competition for CS2 and other Counter-Strike players. In this RTX 4080 Super giveaway, the company is providing an amazing-looking RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition adorned with a Hyper Beast weapon skin on its backplate.

The RTX 4080 Super is currently our top choice of GPU for around the $1,000 mark, making it already a super desirable card that sits firmly near the top of our best graphics card guide. However, with this Hyper Beast skin artwork, this giveaway version is an even more covetable version, if you play Counter-Strike, of course.

The secret to the 4080 Super’s sauce is that Nvidia not only bumped up the specs of this GPU from those of the original RTX 4080 but also dropped the price. This meant that, even though you’re only getting 5% more CUDA cores (10,240 vs 9,728), this card went from being one of the worst value options on the market, in terms of performance per dollar, to being the best in its class.

As for those Hyper Beast skins, well they’ve been a a staple of Counter-Strike ever since they first appeared on CS:GO back in 2015. The unique purple and blue dragon themed artwork, by artist Brock Hofer, was provided in weapon skin form on the M4A1-S rifle, with other guns later getting the beastly treatment. With the skins costing upwards of $400 to trade, they’re highly coveted by players of the classic FPS.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this card, then, is respond to Nvidia’s tweet regarding the competition, with your prediction for who will win the CS2 major tournament that the giveaway is celebrating, adding the tag #CS2RTX to be picked up by Nvidia’s giveaway bot.

If you don’t manage to win this card, and don’t have the cash to pick up an RTX 4080 Super, we recommend you consider the RTX 4070 Super, which also represents excellent performance for considerably less money.