Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti GPU release could be imminent

Nvidia is rumored to be releasing a souped-up version of the RTX 4080 in early 2024. The new graphics card, likely called the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti, is the first news we’ve heard in a while pertaining to new additions to team green’s current GPU generation.

From a quick glance at the archives, it’s been three months since our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 review. Few developments have arrived since then, apart from some leaks for the RTX 5000-series and the budget Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 rumor.

But now, hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU has shared details of a possible beefier Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 release on Twitter. Although the leaker suggests it could follow the Super or Ti naming convention, recent Nvidia history suggests it’s likely to be dubbed the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti, as no RTX 4000-series has used the Super nomenclature.

Few details are clear at this stage, and nothing has been confirmed by Nvidia yet. But there is still some detail about the possible upcoming card to sink your teeth into.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti specs

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti specs will be based on the AD102 GPU used in the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 with a TDP of less than 450W, according to MEGAsizeGPU. For reference, the RTX 4080 uses just 320W, so there’s still scope for a big increase in power draw within that projection.

The hardware leaker also mentioned that the VRAM and memory bus values aren’t decided yet. But it’s fair to assume the VRAM will be between the RTX 4080’s 16GB and the RTX 4090’s 24GB. Likewise, it’ll probably also fall somewhere between the RTX 4080’s 256-bit memory bus and the RTX 4090’s 384-bit bus.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti price

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti price will be $1,199, according to MEGAsizeGPU. That’s the same as the RTX 4080’s MSRP, suggesting the standard model will likely come down in price by a few hundred dollars.

Of course, we don’t know for sure until Nvidia announces the card and its prospective specs, but the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Ti could be a best graphics card contender if Nvidia goes all out to design a powerful GPU.