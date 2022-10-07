Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU gets cut in half for science

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is a monstrous GPU in terms of its performance, cost, and size. The RTX 4000 flagship may prove too much to handle for many PC cases, given its unprecedented footprint, which may make you wish you could just chop it in half. Well, now you can get a taste of what that would look like, because someone’s done just that.

Before you (quite rightly) get upset at the idea of someone unnecessarily destroying what will likely be the best graphics card on the market, you’ll be pleased to know that no RTX 4000 GPU dies were caught in the crossfire.

In fact, Steve from Gamers Nexus and Malcolm Gutenburg from Nvidia’s thermal engineering team only sliced open a cooler from the Founders Edition card. Why, you ask? For science, of course!

Their aim is to share information about the science behind modern video card cooling. Just about everything you could want to know about the internals of the RTX 4090 is covered, including close-ups of the card’s heat pipes, vapour chamber, and how it’s evolved since its predecessor, the RTX 3090.

It’s a truly fascinating look behind the curtain at team green’s latest and greatest, if you’re interested in diving into the nuts and bolts of what makes the Lovelace flagship tick.