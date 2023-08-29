This Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU from MaxSun holds a ‘cool’ secret

It’s well understood by now that the power of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 requires a mega cooling system to keep the graphics card going. While Nvidia and its partners have already crafted a myriad of conventional cooling systems to solve this, MaxSun has come up with its own unique way of cooling down the pixel pushing beast.

The RTX 4090 Mega Gamer graphics card from MaxSun is fairly low-key compared to the other flashy designed GPUs the company is known for, yet this one holds a secret. While it may appear as though the graphics card consists of a three-fan design typical of other RTX 4090’s on the market, the ‘Mega Gamer’ actually consists of a five fan design.

According to graphics provided by MaxSun, the unique cooling system, also known as the “Air Boost Fan”, contains two extra fans on the top. The extra fans are intended to dissipate heat upwards to 7000mm², and although new to this RTX 4090, are also found on the MaxSun RTX 4080 GPU.

The cooling system is definitely worth highlighting for this custom MaxSun RTX 4090, but I’m more inclined to the detachable USB-powered LED screen. While it’s not as flamboyant as other custom features found on MaxSun graphics cards we’ve looked at in the past, the LED screen allows for any personalized text or graphics. If your PC setup is aesthetically themed after Cyberpunk 2077, or you should want to show off your online alias in all its glory, this could be a really funky addition to your rig. I for one, would love to obnoxiously have my gamertag run across an LED screen from inside my PC case.

According to Videocardz, there isn’t yet a price for the RTX 4090 Mega Gamer GPU, but it’s likely this graphics card will cost a hefty amount if the RTX 4090’s usual price range is anything to go by. However, even if you do have the budget, similarly, with other custom graphics cards by MaxSun, they’re usually exclusive to the Chinese market. Regardless, I never tire of seeing the unique features I’ve come to expect from MaxSun graphics cards. Hopefully, five-fan cooling systems and customizable LED screens will find their way to other GPUs that are more easily obtainable.

If you fancy yourself a collector of odd and limited edition graphics cards, check out this Starfield GPU and our AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX review to boot.