Grab a free $1,000 Starfield AMD GPU while you can

Starfield, the brand-new RPG from Bethesda, looks out this world, but there’s still some time to go until you can blast off and explore the vastness of space and beyond. While you eagerly wait to begin your starry-eyed adventures, Bethesda and AMD are giving you a chance to win an Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, which any Starfield fan would be lucky to have as part of their PC gaming setup.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is capable of running the Starfield system requirements, and then some, thanks to its RDNA 3 microarchitecture. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX sits at around the $1,000 price point, which puts it outside a lot of people’s budgets, with its whopping 24GB of VRAM.

The custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX features a sleek Starfield design. The white and gray color scheme, paired with the small and precise details based upon the in-game space organization, Starfield Constellation, make this the perfect addition to any Bethesda fan’s PC setup. Better yet, it matches the officially released Starfield headset and controller, so even more of your rig can be perfectly on-brand when it comes to starting your star-tacular space adventure.

To be in with the chance to call this stellar Starfield Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card your own, simply follow the Starfield Twitter page and retweet the giveaway post. A winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, right ahead of the Starfield release date.

If this custom Radeon RX 7900 graphics card has you excited, it looks like AMD is planning to also give away limited-edition Starfield CPUs to celebrate the launch of the game.

If you’re eager to start your new sci-fi adventure, our new Starfield Database offers you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.