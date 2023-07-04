Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 hits world record speeds with Asus ROG Matrix

The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090, Asus’ iteration of the world’s most powerful gaming GPU, is coming soon. In news that’s got graphics geeks everywhere frothing in anticipation, the upcoming graphics card has snatched the coveted crown of fastest ever GPU clock speed, with an incredible 3.94GHz achieved through overclocking.

Asus’ beast of a GPU first appeared at Computex 2023, where the Taiwanese tech company was keen to show off its cutting-edge AIO liquid cooler with liquid TIM application. Asus claimed at the time that the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 boasts a higher GPU boost clock than any other AIB RTX 4090.

Well, Asus talked the talk and its GPU walked the walk. US overclocker Splave put the custom RTX 4090 through its paces in the GPUPI v3.3 (32 billion) benchmark, hitting a world record frequency of 3.94GHz. It’s surely only a matter of time before we see a card surpass the coveted 4GHz milestone.

The last time we got an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 overclock new world record, it was achieved by CENS with the Colorful RTX 4090 iGame LAB, a limited edition GPU specifically designed for overclocking. The fact this was surpassed by an Asus design that’ll soon be available on the general market is pretty staggering.

The RTX 4090 is an excellent GPU, if you’ve got the cash for it, and makes a noteworthy appearance in our guide to the best graphics card. We’re excited to see whether it’ll be surpassed in this GPU generation power-wise. If any card can do it, it’ll surely be the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Ti.