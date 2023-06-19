Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 overclock sets new world record

The RTX 4090 is certainly Nvidia‘s most powerful GPU, if not the most powerful around, full stop. However, not one to be content with stock performance, overclocker CENS has pushed the GeForce GPU and graphics cards in general to new heights, setting a new world record for clock speed frequencies.

If that doesn’t mean a lot to you, you’re probably not alone. We’re talking about a pretty niche area of graphics card benchmarking here. GPUPI is a piece of software which calculates pi using the Bailey–Borwein–Plouffe formula. While it’s not as meaningful as graphics-intensive benchmarking done with 3D utilization, it’s still a handy tool for measuring the upper limit of what GPUs can do.

CENS reached a world record GPU frequency of 3,930 MHz in 46 seconds, changing the HWBot rankings. They accomplished this using the peerless Colorful RTX 4090 iGame LAB. This beefy, limited edition GPU is designed for overclocking, and is the perfect machine to test the upper limits of what graphics cards are capable of.

The current leaderboard on HWBot looks like this:

Rank Time Country Overclocker GPU Frequency Cooling 1 46s 383ms Germany CENS 3930/2625.5 MHz GeForce RTX 4090 2 47s 293ms Greece OGS 3840/2625.5 MHz GeForce RTX 4090 3 47s 740ms United States Splave 3810/1313 MHz GeForce RTX 4090 4 48s 121ms Sweden Rauf 3780/1313 MHz GeForce RTX 4090 5 48s 588ms South Korea

safedisk 3810/1312 MHz GeForce RTX 4090 6 48s 916ms Poland Xtreme Addict 3720/2625.5 MHz GeForce RTX 4090 7 50s 502ms Australia TeamAU 3600/2563 MHz GeForce RTX 4090 8 52s 177ms South Korea oc_windforce 3480/2900.5 MHz GeForce RTX 4090 9 52s 364ms United States AKM 3495/2625.5 MHz GeForce RTX 4090 10 53s 126ms Australia Zarok77 3510/2625.5 MHz GeForce RTX 4090

The RTX 4090 currently sits as the most powerful card in our guide to the best graphics card. Although the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 release date is coming on June 29, it won’t be troubling the RTX 4090 for pure power. One thing it will do, though, is give customers access to the latest technology, like the highly lauded Nvidia DLSS 3, for the cheapest price yet: $299.