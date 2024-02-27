Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Super now comes in pink

If you like a strong splash of color in your rig that goes beyond an RGB light show, then this new pink graphics card could be right up your street. The new KFA2 GeForce RTX 4070 Super EX Gamer is also available in white, but it’s the bubblegum pink model that’s really caught our eyes. It’s not going to be for everyone, but it certainly makes a statement – it looks like it’s raspberry flavored.

It’s not just a pretty cooler shroud and backplate either. Underneath that pink exterior is an RTX 4070 Super GPU, which Nvidia released at the start of 2024 and features on our best graphics card guide as the best option for most gamers. With its 7,168 CUDA cores, great ray tracing performance, and support for DLSS 3 frame generation, this is a great GPU for gaming at 2,560 x 1,440.

As if the pink shroud and backplate weren’t fancy enough, this graphics card also comes with RGB lighting on its three cooling fans. There’s a large 102mm fan in the middle of the cooler, and it’s flanked by two slightly smaller 92mm fans. All these fans will also switch off when the GPU is idle and doesn’t need cooling.

You can also overclock the GPU and control the RGB lighting from your iOS or Android smartphone. A 5V ARGB cable is provided in the box for you to connect to a motherboard header, and as long as your PC is on the same Wi-Fi network as your phone, you’ll be able to adjust the lighting from your device.

Meanwhile, KFA2’s Click OC app enables you to apply a small overclock to the GPU, taking its boost clock from 2,565MHz to 2,580MHz. The standard clock speed of the RTX 4070 Super is 2,475MHz, so you get a decent overlock on this card anyway.

If you’re planning to build a gaming PC that goes beyond the usual black or white color scheme, then make sure you also check out our guides on how to paint your PC case (the example in our tutorial is indeed pink) and paint your motherboard, as there are plenty of opportunities to add some color to your rig.