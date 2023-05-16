Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti launch could see RTX 3060 Ti price fall by $100

Waiting ‘til a new generation of a certain product is announced in case the old stock gets a discount is often a savvy tactic, and graphics cards are no exception. If you’ve been hoping for a fall in price for the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti with the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti launch on the horizon, you might be in luck, with discounts of up to $100 introduced by some AIB (add in board) partners. You’ll finally be able to buy an Nvidia RTX 3060 at a lower price.

Nvidia’s AIB (add-in board) partners are rushing to offload RTX 3060 Ti stock with various deals on offer, as reported by MyDrivers. Galax is leading the way for discounts with an up-to 700 RMB ($100) reduction on its Xingyao OC variant of the RTX 3060 Ti.

This drop to a high-end GPU variant is set to undercut cheaper models, and may lead to an industry-wide price drop as companies scramble to entice customers and clear out last generation stock. So far, Colorful looks to be following suit with reductions across its range of RTX 3000-series cards, although the drops aren’t quite as eye-catching.

These discounts are driven by the upcoming launch of the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti. Although there’s been no official announcement yet, this next gen GPU is expected to land sometime this month. We’ll have to wait to see how it stacks up against the best graphics card you can buy right now.