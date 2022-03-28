Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti GPU performance levels may disappoint

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will undoubtedly rank among the best graphics cards you can slot into your gaming PC, but its performance may not be a huge upgrade over the current GPU king. In fact, rumours suggest that the new flagship’s fps improvements just about manage to hit double digit figures.

According to data captured by analysis tool CapFrameX (via Videocardz), the RTX 3090 Ti is only around “10% faster at 4K” than its predecessor, despite its higher 450W TDP compared to the 350W on the RTX 3090. While more performance is certainly nothing to be snuffed at, we still don’t yet know one very important thing about Nvidia’s new card: cost.

Retailers previously listed RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards for over $4,000 USD, but we could see Founders Edition models sell for much cheaper. In fact, Zed_Wang believes that Nvidia plans to set the GPU’s MSRP at $1,499, matching the existing price for the RTX 3090.

If true, the new flagship would undoubtedly offer better value than its less-powerful sibling, but we could also see the company discount or even discontinue its current GPU king following the release of the RTX 3090 Ti.

Some performance numbers RTX 3090 vs RTX 3090 Ti, first impression! ▶️ Ti ~10% faster at 4K

▶️ 450W power

▶️ 2GHz boost@BauduinSven @3DCenter_org @VideoCardz — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) March 25, 2022

Nvidia’s RTX 4000 release date rumoured to be sometime in September, so you might want to hold off buying an RTX 3090 Ti altogether. Better still, with GPU prices continuing to fall in recent months, you might be able to afford a new Intel Arc Alchemist or AMD RDNA 3 graphics card when they also release later this year.