Nvidia RTX 4000 duo wins Steam survey GPU spot, but AMD misses out

More Steam users are now using Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards, but shiny new AMD GPUs struggle to do the same on the storefront. The latest Steam hardware survey suggests an increase in Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 owners, while the top-ranking card is starting to lose ground.

GeForce RTX 4000 and Radeon RX 7900 options entered the best graphics card race late last year, but the next-gen situation isn’t exactly clear-cut. For starters, Nvidia says GPUs like the RTX 3060 are still part of the current gen family, and AMD hasn’t released anything that can take on the RTX 4090 as of yet. Yet, despite everything feeling out of sync, the Lovelace lineup seemingly has an edge over AMD right now, as all three green team newcomers have made it onto Valve’s top GPU list.

The latest Steam hardware survey GPU figures reveal that 0.19% of users are now rocking an RTX 4080, with the RTX 4070 Ti earning a slightly lower 0.17% ranking. In addition, RTX 4090 popularity received a 0.07% uplift compared to January, encroaching upwards towards the RTX 3050 Ti.

RTX 4000 GPUs still aren’t what we’d describe as popular, as the combined usage total still equates to less than 1%. For context, the reigning hardware survey champion is the Nvidia GTX 1650, and various other RTX 3000 cards sit nearer the top of the popularity totem pole. However, that former budget option lost a few users last month, so perhaps we’ll see a greater shift towards newer cards throughout 2023.

That said, there’s no hardware survey sign of life when it comes to the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX, as neither card has enough users to rank. A contributing factor could be the fact that we’re still waiting for FSR 3.0 – team red’s answer to Nvidia DLSS 3 and Frame Generation. Both the latter tools can boost fps beyond native capabilities, something that may sway potential buyers without brand allegiances.

Of course, the Steam hardware survey is ever-changing, and Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards could make it onto the list soon. Again, it may look like Nvidia is winning the race, but the tables may turn when AMD fans start upgrading their older cards.