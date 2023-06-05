Nvidia RTX 4000 Super specs leak is VRAM heaven

Rumored Nvidia RTX 4000 Super specs have just leaked, and if there’s any truth to them, we’ve got a lot to be excited about. Apparently, we’re going to be getting souped-up Super versions of all four of the standard 40-series cards, from the Nvidia RTX 4060 to the Nvidia RTX 4090. With VRAM aplenty and surprisingly low prices, we can’t wait to see if the whispers are true, with a potential reveal date of Q4 2023 for the RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super.

Look, I need to get some home truths off my chest before we get into the details. Sorry, Nvidia, but the RTX 4000 generation has been a disappointment overall. Although the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 gets the nod for most powerful pixel pusher in our best graphics card guide, the jump from the RTX 3000 family hasn’t been anywhere near as substantial as expected. Our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB review bemoaned the GPU’s measly VRAM offering, and it looks like the RTX 4060 is set to suffer the same fate.

However, according to leaks revealed by YouTuber Graphically Challenged, this GeForce generation’s fortunes are set to change. Apparently, we’re going to be treated to ‘Super’ versions of all four mainline RTX 4000 cards, with VRAM upgrades for all apart from the RTX 4090, better specs across the board, and competitive prices.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Super

The baby of the family, but still a decent-looking card in its own right, the Nvidia RTX 4060 Super will supposedly be revealed in Q1 2024 for a Q2 release. With 12GB VRAM for $399, this card looks to compare extremely favorably to the disappointing RTX 4060 Ti. One to watch if you’re looking for an entry-level GPU with some staying power.

Here are the leaked Nvidia RTX 4060 Super specs:

RTX 4060 Super specs CUDA cores 5,120 Memory bus 192-bit Bandwidth 432GB/s VRAM 12GB TGP 200W Price $399

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

The RTX 4070 Super is expected to be announced in Q4 2023, with a Q1 launch the following year. With 16GB VRAM, 8,192 CUDA cores, and a 256-bit memory bus at $699, this card looks to represent pretty good bang for your buck.

Here are the leaked Nvidia RTX 4070 Super specs:

RTX 4070 Super specs CUDA cores 8,192 Memory bus 256-bit Bandwidth 672GB/s VRAM 16GB TGP 280W Price $699

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super

The RTX 4080 Super seems like it’ll be revealed and released at the same time as the RTX 4070 Super. If these details are right, Nvidia will be offering an upgraded version of the RTX 4080 for the same price. While great if that is the case, this fact certainly makes me a little dubious about the leaked prices.

Here are the leaked Nvidia RTX 4080 Super specs:

RTX 4080 Super specs CUDA cores 13,312 Memory bus 320-bit Bandwidth 840GB/s VRAM 20GB TGP 350W Price $1,199

Nvidia RTX 4090 Super

The leak didn’t cover when this monster of a card is set to be announced or released, but expect it to make a massive splash when (and, more importantly, if) it does. With slightly more CUDA cores than the rumored RTX 4090 Ti, and only 450W power draw, I’ve got to say this looks slightly too good to be true, but I’ll happily be proven otherwise.

Here are the leaked Nvidia RTX 4090 Super specs:

RTX 4090 Super specs CUDA cores 18,432 Memory bus 384bit Bandwidth 1,152GB/s VRAM 24GB TGP 450W Price $1,999

If these leaked specs have any truth to them, Nvidia must feel threatened by upcoming Intel Battlemage and AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. The tech manufacturer isn’t exactly known for its generosity, but these tables make for very promising reading. These GPUs look a serious upgrade on the basic versions, and even the Ti models, for a fairly modest increase in price. The RTX 4060 Super in particular looks an excellent value card.

Having said that, it’s a big if. Don’t forget, the RTX 3000 series was rumored to get a set of exciting Super GPUs, but nothing came of it. Nvidia didn’t make any official announcement, leading to speculation that the RTX 3000 Super GPUs were either canceled, or never even existed in the first place.

One thing we do know for sure is that the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and RTX 4060 pixel pushers are on their way soon. Will they be the savior of this GPU generation? Check out our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 release date guide for all the info we’ve currently got, including specs, price, performance, and more.