Nvidia RTX 4000 who? The GeForce GTX 1630 may be on its way

As the GPU shortage finally comes to an end, the prospect of picking up a top-of-the-line RTX 4000 graphics card at MSRP in the coming months looks promising. However, it’s beginning to look like Nvidia may surprise us all with the launch of a new budget-oriented GeForce GTX GPU in the near future.

According to sources close to Videocardz, Nvidia may be working on a GeForce GTX 1630 in alongside its upcoming RTX 4000 series. Not much is known about the card’s specs, but it will supposedly replace the GTX 1050 Ti and likely cost less than $150 (the current price for the GTX 1650).

Given how cheap the GTX 1630 should be, it could be the best graphics card for anyone looking to build their first gaming PC or act as a prime candidate for those with extremely tight budgets. For now, we’ll just have to keep our ear to the ground for when Nvidia officially announces this petite pixel pusher.

The GTX 1630 could face potentially stiff competition from the likes of Intel Arc Alchemist and RDNA 3 GPUs when they both launch later this year. As such, it might be worth waiting a while to weigh all your options up before splashing the cash for a new graphics card.