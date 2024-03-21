Nvidia RTX 4060, 4060 Ti, and 4070 GPU refresh plans may have leaked

With its midrange and higher-end graphics cards now appreciably improved and replaced with Super versions, hopes remained high that Nvidia would also give the cheaper side of the RTX 40 series the same treatment. Alleged leaks of GeForce RTX 4060, 4060 Ti, and 4070 GPU refresh plans have since come to light but there’s sadly a catch.

With the middling RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti serving as the best graphics cards that Nvidia has to offer the budget space, both are ripe for a Super replacement. However, given that this GPU refresh is set to affect the RTX 4070, which already has a Super sibling, these plans will likely be far less ambitious.

RTX 4070 RTX 4060 Ti RTX 4060 Current GPU AD104-251 AD106-351 AD107-400 New GPU AD103-175-KX AD104-150-KX AD106-255 Release window March 2024 April 2024 April 2024

Details of the new GPUs supposedly destined for the aforementioned graphics cards come from a table shared by Zed_Wang on X (formerly Twitter). The table itself is sparse but to the point, revealing three brand-new dies as well their expected release window.

The shift to typically larger GPU dies should provide room for a host of improvements, to memory bandwidth, VRAM capacity, and performance, like with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super. However, we don’t yet know what the size of the dies in the table will be. More importantly, though, Zed_Wang claims this is unfortunately not the case. Responding to a query on these topics, the leaker categorically ruled out this possibility, “only change the chip; the spec keeps the same.”

If true, there’s nothing to be excited about with this GPU refresh. For now, it seems our best hope is for AMD to get more aggressive with the pricing of its Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7600 series. This should pressure Nvidia to similarly drop prices or crank out Super versions of its cheaper graphics cards.

Check out our Radeon RX 7600 review if you’re after the best budget current generation graphics card on the market. The value of that pixel pusher in particular just improved thanks to the launch of AMD FSR 3.1, which promises greatly improved image quality with upscaling and frame generation.