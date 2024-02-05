Grab the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti at its lowest price ever while you can

The price of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has just fallen to $343.99 in this GPU deal, enabling you to get excellent 1080p gaming performance for $56 less than the usual price. We’ve seen offers on the RTX 4060 Ti before, but this is the lowest price we’ve seen yet, putting this graphics card within reach of more budgets.

In our RTX 4060 Ti review, we praised this Nvidia GPU’s fantastic performance at 1080p, as well as its support for DLSS 3 frame generation, but its $399 price for an 8GB card meant it lost out on a place on our best graphics card guide. At a price of $343.99, however, the RTX 4060 Ti is in the same price bracket as the new Radeon RX 7600 XT and, despite having less VRAM, it’s much faster, as long as you don’t max out its frame buffer.

The card in question is a Gigabyte Gaming OC model, which you can now pick up for just $343.99 from Best Buy, if you click the link below. Not only that, but this card also has a small overclock, taking the boost clock from 2.53GHz up to 2.58GHz.

The RTX 4060 Ti is a particularly good choice if you want to run games with ray tracing enabled. In our benchmarks, the RTX 4060 Ti averages 65fps in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at 1080p with ray tracing, while the Radeon RX 7600 XT only averages 45fps. Likewise, in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p using the ultra ray tracing preset, the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB averages 77fps, while the Radeon RX 7600 XT only averages 44fps.

Importantly, the RTX 4060 Ti also supports Nvidia’s DLSS 3 frame generation tech, providing a massive frame rate in games that support it. Comparatively, AMD’s equivalent FSR 3 technology is starting to be found in more games now, with support for Starfield now coming soon, but DLSS 3 is supported in many more games.

If you’re on the lookout for a new GPU, make sure you also check out our new RTX 4070 Super review, as well as our RTX 4080 Super review if you’re looking for more graphics power.