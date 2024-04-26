Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti GPUs are in short supply and not because of demand

Stock of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPUs being supplied to graphics card manufacturers has apparently dried up in recent weeks, leading to speculation that there could be a wind down in manufacturing already, ahead of the future RTX 5000 series launch.

While the RTX 4060 Ti isn’t a card that holds a place on our best graphics card guide, it’s one of Nvidia‘s more popular and affordable GPUs, and one that we’d expect to see still available to buy for many, many months to come. However, this new report hints at a different turn of events.

According to a post on Chinese graphics card manufacturing news and rumors site, Board Channels (reported by VideoCardz), stock of the Nvidia AD-106 GPUs used to manufacture RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards has dwindled to the point of only “a few dozen” packs of “about 50 pieces”. For large-scale manufacturers, only receiving a few hundred chips is going to significantly disrupt production.

The report also confirms that this shortage affects Chinese card manufacturers such as Colorful, as well as Taiwanese brands. The latter aren’t named, but this could be any or all of Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and more.

While this could seem alarming in terms of a potential drop in retail stock, the lead time from manufacturing to stock arriving for retail is large enough that, if this is only a temporary blip in production, it should be easily covered by later increases in production.

As for whether this truly hints at a change in GPU production from Nvidia, and a move towards producing future RTX 5060 Ti chips, we’d be surprised if this is the case. While we have seen hints that the RTX 5090 is going to come out later this year, we wouldn’t expect cheaper graphics cards to be released until well until 2025. Nvidia normally waits several months after the launch of a flagship card before it launches more affordable options based on its latest architecture.

So, if you were thinking of buying an RTX 4060 Ti, you don’t need to rush. Nevertheless, if you want to learn more about that card, check out our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti review for the full lowdown.