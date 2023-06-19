Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti price falls less than one month after launch

Poor Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti sales appear to have prompted action from MSI, with the company dropping the price of its Ventus 2X Black OC model by $20.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti hasn’t enjoyed the warmest of receptions, with critics slamming its lack of VRAM and few consumers picking the GPU up. Our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB review suggests “waiting for the 16GB model if you have the cash and patience”. Well, it seems like consumers are doing exactly that, with poor sales prompting add in board partner MSI to discount their cheapest RTX 4060 Ti model already.

Even now, the RTX 4060 Ti price and specs raise eyebrows for all the wrong reasons. $399 for a card with only 8GB of VRAM, an underwhelming number of CUDA and RT cores, and an unspectacular memory bus seemed like poor value in 2023. So, it’s no wonder that no one’s buying Nvidia or AMD GPUs.

Add in board partner MSI has taken action to combat poor sales of Nvidia’s latest RTX 4000 series, dropping the price of its MSI RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black OC by $20. While it’s not the most substantial price slash, the fact that retailers are willing to come down from the MSRP less than a month after its launch date is a bad sign for Nvidia.

It remains to be seen how the rest of the RTX 4060 family will perform, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 release date coming on June 29. Considering the RTX 4060 is also lumbered with just 8GB VRAM, our hopes aren’t especially high, but maybe its $299 price tag will soften the blow a little.

