Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti sales are well below AMD RX 7600

Nvidia and AMD have locked horns again in their fight for the hearts of PC gamers everywhere. The battleground this time? The mid-range and entry-level GPU market. In the green corner, Nvidia’s champion is the RTX 4060 Ti, and it went head-to-head with the AMD RX 7600. Neither competitor exactly blew their competition out of the water, but a leaked report suggests the RTX 4060 Ti’s sales numbers are sluggish at best. Did AMD win this particular battle? It certainly seems so.

We couldn’t find much to separate the two cards overall, with both receiving 6/10 in their respective reviews. In our lukewarm Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB review, Hardware Editor, Sam Willetts, said the GPU is “massively letdown by its measly VRAM capacity, leaving greater performance and future proofing prospects on the table.” Similarly, Sam’s AMD Radeon RX 7600 review bemoaned the pixel pusher’s disappointing “8GB of VRAM and ray tracing frame rates”.

However, according to a leak reported by YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, there’s a definite winner on the sales front. One source called the RTX 4060 Ti launch, “the worst I’ve seen in memory”, stating that it’s only “sold 1/10th as well as the RTX 4070 did on its launch week.” Ouch. A distributor is quoted as saying, “We aren’t actually having any trouble moving 7600 stock. 4060 Ti’s a different story…”

The Q1 earnings reports from AMD and Nvidia reflect this change in fortunes, with AMD’s gaming revenue nearly matching Nvidia’s. Now, that might not sound so impressive, but it’s important to remember the context. Nvidia has long been the gold standard for pixel pushing performance, and has dominated the market for over a decade. It wasn’t long ago AMD was seen as little more than a plucky underdog taking a swing at the king.

Although AMD have come out on top in this battle, it remains to be seen whether they’ll prevail in the war of this GPU generation. An add in board partner remarked to Moore’s Law Is Dead that they’re “betting hard on the 4060”. With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 release date just around the corner, Nvidia must be hoping better days are on the horizon. Having said that, maybe Nvidia shareholders won’t be too worried about the gaming market, as they sit polishing their AI gold.