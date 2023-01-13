Lenovo Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is coming, but only to Legion gaming PCs

Lenovo has announced it’ll jump on the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti bandwagon, but the graphics card will live exclusively inside prebuilt Legion systems. The gaming PC giant’s take on the Lovelace GPU doesn’t break the mould in terms of design, but it could help players pick up a complete Lovelace machine for less than before.

Our Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti review delves into the best graphics card contender’s capabilities, and it gets brownie points for being the cheapest of the Lovelace bunch. With prices starting at $799, it offers features like DLSS 3 and Frame Generation, both of which will help your PC run games at higher framerates than ever before. It also guzzles less power than the RTX 4080, thanks to its reasonable 285W TDP.

Highlighted by Videocardz, the Lenovo RTX 4070 Ti Legion will arm the company’s Legion Blade 9000K 2023 and 7000K 2023 prebuilds with GeForce graphics. The card itself looks fairly familiar, equipped with a chonky triple-slot shroud and three 90mm fans – just like the Gigabyte Eagle OC.

Performance figures shared by Lenovo suggest the RTX 4070 Ti system is 19% faster than its previous Legion RTX 3080 Ti machine. If our own figures for a similar spec card are anything to go by, the claim should be fairly accurate, but the firm’s 3DMark data is based on an entire machine’s capabilities, rather than just the card.

In a way, the rest of Lenovo’s Legion Blade specs hammer home the idea that the RTX 4070 Ti isn’t a midrange graphics card. Machines will come with either an i7 or i9 Raptor Lake CPU, a whopping 64GB DDR5 RAM, and a generous 2TB SSD, a combination that’s undeniably premium.

As for price, we’re still waiting for Lenovo to spill the beans. The new systems also appear to be exclusively available in China, but there’s always a chance we’ll see the gaming PC build venture to other countries further down the line.

If any and all RTX 4070 Ti models are a bit pricey for your tastes, you might want to look into the Nvidia RTX 4060. The green team’s next graphics card hasn’t been officially announced, but insider information and rumours suggest a Ti version is next on the Lovelace agenda.