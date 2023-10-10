This Nvidia RTX 4080 has never been cheaper thanks to Amazon Prime Day

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is one of the most high-powered pixel pushers available today, yet its MSRP can make it a tough sell for those wanting to update their PC gaming setup on a budget. Now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you have the opportunity to grab a custom RTX 4080 GPU with a hefty discount, making it the perfect time to try out the next-gen capabilities on offer thanks to this incredible deal.

The GeForce RTX 4080 is one of the best graphics cards going, in part due to its raw power but also its support of Nvidia DLSS 3. This ZOTAC model packs everything that makes the GPU great, including 16GB of VRAM as well an overclock of 2,505MHz. It also comes equipped with Zotac’s ‘IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling System’, which keeps the graphics card both operating and looking cool.

In our GeForce RTX 4080 review, we praised the graphics card for being a game changer when it comes to its frame rate boosting box of tricks. It makes ray tracing options in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Warhammer 40k: Darktide much easier to run, even at 4K.

The ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is available for $989.99 as part of Amazon Prime Day, a whole 24% off its normal MSRP price of $1,299.99. While it still isn’t one of the cheapest graphics cards by any means, saving a whopping $310 one of the most high-powered pixel pushers around is nothing to scoff at.

