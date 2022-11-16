Nvidia RTX 4080 launch: where to buy the latest GeForce GPU

The Nvidia RTX 4080 launches into the graphics card stratosphere today, and it boasts incredible DLSS 3 abilities and an eye-watering price tag. That latter caveat may deter regular enthusiasts looking to revamp their rig, but you might want to pick one up if you’re looking for an RTX 4090 alternative.

If you’re looking to grab Nvidia’s latest GeForce GPU during the RTX 4080 release date, you’ve got a few options. The green team lists a stack of different models on its official storefront, namely its Founder Edition card and a collection of overclocked flavours by Asus, MSI, and PNY.

Alternatively, you could hit up some of the following retailers, as stock will become available at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT.

It’s worth noting that you might have to pay more than MSRP for an RTX 4080, as custom variants soar beyond Nvidia’s $1,199 USD price tag. Yet, some souped-up variants are available for less than an RTX 4090, and there’s a Gigabyte Aero OC model is available for $100 more than the Founder’s Edition card.

Our Nvidia RTX 4080 review delves into the best graphics card contender’s specs, benchmarks, and overall performance, and we’d suggest checking it out before parting with any cash. That said, Founder’s Edition stock will likely dry up fast, so you’ll want to make a decision fast to get the cheapest option available.