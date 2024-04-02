Grab an Nvidia RTX 4090 for the lowest price we’ve seen in months

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 still reigns supreme, unchallenged as definitely the finest gaming GPU on the planet, over 18 months since it was first released. However, it’s never been cheap, particularly over the last few months, when prices have rocketed. Thankfully, though, you can today get a Gigabyte variant of the card for one of the lowest prices we’ve recently seen.

The RTX 4090‘s time at the top of our best graphics card list doesn’t look to be coming to an end any time soon so it’s unlikely to receive a major blanket discount from Nvidia in the near future. That’s why this Gigabyte RTX 4090 deal on Newegg is quite so notable.

The precise model is the Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 GV-N4090GAMING OC-24GD, which we’re sure you’ll agree isn’t quite as easy to say as ‘Founders Edition’. It’s also not quite so tastefully designed – to our eyes – as Nvidia’s own cards, but the OC-24GD adds its own style by bringing plenty of RGB lighting into the mix, with rings of RGB LEDs around the fans.

The card uses three fans on top of its huge three-slot-thick cooler, which should help ensure GPU temps and noise are kept to a minimum. The card also includes a dual-BIOS feature, so you can switch between a more aggressive, louder mode and a quieter mode.

Reassuring some buyers that this card won’t succumb to the infamous melting Nvidia cable problem, Gigabyte has added a flashing light above the 12VHPWR power socket, which should flash if any insecure connection issues are encountered. You even get a small overclock on the GPU compared to the reference spec used for the Founders Edition, giving you a 2,535MHz boost clock.

So to the deal, right now there is simply a $250 discount on this card on Newegg. There don’t appear to be any special requirements or hoops to jump through to get the deal. Just grab your discount and away you go. UK buyers can also find the same card at the lowest price it has been for several months on Amazon UK.

This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for an RTX 4090 since the supply problems started a few months ago, but if $1799.99 is still too high a price for you, we instead recommend checking out the RTX 4080 Super as the next best card in Nvidia’s stack. It offers surprisingly decent value at a price of just under $1,000.