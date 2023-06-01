Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 Blackwell gets rumored 2024 release date

Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, gave a roadmap for upcoming GPU releases in his keynote at Computex. New launches are coming thick and fast, with GeForce RTX 5000 GPUs powered by Hopper Next architecture rumored to arrive in 2024. The original Hopper GPU architecture drove huge breakthroughs with AI and deep learning software, earning Nvidia an enormous amount of money in the process. And, PC gamers take note, its successor, dubbed ‘Hopper Next’ by Nvidia, could also be used for gaming GPUs.

According to YouTuber, RedGamingTech, Hopper Next is one and the same with the leaked ‘Blackwell’ chip we heard about last year. The good news? This Blackwell architecture will supposedly enjoy a 2X boost over its Ada Lovelace predecessor, with a particular focus on ray tracing. Similarly, Huang tells us to anticipate a “huge performance leap” over the last generation. Considering the underwhelming generational difference between Lovelace GPUs and the RTX 30-series cards, that’s nice to hear.

Obviously, this is mostly speculation, so it’s worth taking these assumptions with a pinch of salt until Nvidia says more. In terms of a huge performance upgrade, it’s probably worth taking it all with an avalanche of salt even after Nvidia comes out with more details. The best line in the deck has to be 1 Million-X in 10 years – love that precision. The improvements in architecture are often substantial, but that could all change when the actual GPU models come out. Nvidia has lots of cost-saving tricks up its sleeves, after all.

Surely, they couldn’t lumber RTX 5000 GPUs with a pathetic 8GB of VRAM, could they? Even Blackwell, or Hopper Next, or whatever you want to call it, can’t save them from the rage of PC enthusiasts if that’s the case. 8GB of VRAM has been a blight on the current generation, as discussed in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB review. To stay up-to-date on the latest news and rumors for upcoming Nvidia 50-series pixel pushers, check out our guide on Nvidia RTX 5000 series release date speculation.

Image credit: Nvidia / YouTube