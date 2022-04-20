NZXT release limited edition My Hero Academia gaming PC case

NZXT has today announced the latest addition in its CRFT series, a limited edition version of its H510i PC case in collaboration with superhero anime My Hero Academia. Dubbed the H510i All Might, the company’s compact mid-tower case has received a makeover in the style of the series ultimate #1 hero.

The red, white, and blue colour scheme that adorns the NZXT H510i All Might should be instantly recognisable for fans of the series, evoking images of All Might’s suit. If that wasn’t obvious enough, you’ll find official artwork of the superhero on one of the side panels, which may provide some comfort in knowing that he’s always got your gaming PC‘s back.

A ‘Plus Ultra’ puck also comes with the NZXT H510i All Might, which not only adds to the My Hero Academia theme but also gives you a place to keep your gaming headset nice and snug. There are some other niceties too, such as a pre-installed RGB LED strip, built-in GPU mounting bracket, and fan controller.

You can check out the NZXT H510i All Might in all its glory in the gallery below:

If you fancy taking your My Hero Academia fandom to the next level, go beyond plus ultra style, then you can pick up the NZXT H510i All Might for $250 USD / £200 GBP from today. Just follow this link, to find out more.