Four years since it was first released, a brawler and fighting game that feels like Diablo 4 mixed with Streets of Rage is being pulled from Steam, and will soon be completely unavailable to buy. With a ‘very positive’ rating based on user reviews, the game is nevertheless being delisted from Valve’s storefront imminently, prompting the developer to offer it on sale one final time. If you’re fast, you might still be able to pick this one up before it vanishes for good.

Released in 2020, Obey Me is a hack-and-slash brawler and fighting game reminiscent of Streets of Rage, but with the gothic overtures of Diablo 4. Playing as Vanessa, a full-time ‘Soul Huntress,’ and her red-eyed canine companion Monty, you punch, kick, swipe, and combo your way through waves of demons in an attempt to stop the eternal war between Heaven and Hell from spinning even further out of control.

There are upgrades, abilities, myriad combos, and even local co-op play. But after four years, Obey Me is being pulled from Steam forever on Thursday, February 15. “We regret to inform you that Obey Me will be delisted from the Steam store,” developer Error 404 Games writes. “If you already own the game, and/or any Obey Me DLC, these will remain in your library and be playable in the future. Thank you for being part of the Obey Me journey, and for all of your incredible support.”

As of this writing, Wednesday, February 14, Obey Me and all its DLC are available to purchase on Steam for $19.99 / £15.49. If you want to try it out, you can get it right here, but you’ll need to move fast. Neither Error 404 or Obey Me’s publisher, Blowfish, has clarified precisely why the game is being delisted.

