Batman VR is coming to Meta Quest 2 from Iron Man VR studio Camouflaj

Batman VR is likely heading for Meta Quest 2, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Following last month’s news that Meta has acquired Iron Man VR developer Camouflaj, which brought the former PSVR exclusive to the former Oculus standalone headset, it looks like the studio’s turning its attention to DC’s Batman.

Potentially boosting the Quest 2’s case as the best VR headset, Batman VR could be Meta’s next major exclusive virtual reality game. Spotted by Janko Roettgers (credit to UploadVR), an FTC court document has emerged online, outlining Meta’s history of acquisitions from Beat Games three years ago to Camouflaj this September.

As seen on Page 8, the document states: “In September 2022, Meta acquired Camouflaj, which [is] currently developing Ironman and Batman VR apps for Quest.”

There isn’t much else to glean from this, so we’ll have to wait for an official reveal for more details. We can safely assume Batman VR is compatible with Meta Quest Pro and the upcoming Oculus Quest 3. Either way, this confirms that more superhero virtual reality experiences are on the way, following Iron Man VR’s Quest 2 release earlier this month.

Camouflaj’s upcoming game wouldn’t be Batman’s first adventure in VR, either. Rocksteady Studios previously released Batman: Arkham VR on PSVR in 2016, later arriving on PC. Set between Arkham City and Arkham Knight, there’s no combat as Arkham VR focuses on puzzle-solving and detective gameplay. We still consider it among the best Batman games on PC, but unfortunately, it never came to Quest.