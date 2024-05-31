Classic MMO is hosting a $25,000 PvP tournament anyone can enter

Old School Runescape may not have the flashiest visuals, but it maintains a huge community of players who are constantly on the hunt for XP and every skillcape in Gilenor. For anyone brave enough, there’s also a hefty amount of prize money available soon as the game will be hosting its annual Deadman mode tournament.

Alongside the OSRS main servers that feature the typical MMORPG gameplay, Jagex regularly hosts limited-time modes throughout the year. One of these comes in the form of Deadman, a PvP-focused Old School Runescape tournament where players are completely reset on fresh accounts and can kill each other almost anywhere on the map. The stakes are high, as dying to an opponent will result in you losing all the items you’re carrying and the most valuable possessions in your bank.

This year, the mode will be taking place between Friday, July 19, 2024, and Saturday, August 3, 2024. During this period, competitors have a chance to gear up, slay bosses, and if they have the courage, go out and kill fellow players to set them back.

So, what’s the reward for competing in Old School Runescape’s Deadman Armageddon? Well, a whopping $25,000 in prize money is up for grabs and as long as you have OSRS membership, you can compete for the rewards. There’s also a bunch of incredible cosmetics items being handed out, including weapon skins, Deadman-themed Imbued God Capes, house decorations, and unique emotes that can be earned for your character in the main game.

The cash will be gifted out during the Finale, which will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, with there being five worlds for each combat bracket. Whoever survives the longest on each of these worlds will receive $3,000, so avoiding death at all costs is the key.

On top of this, players will be able to earn points throughout the tournament by killing monsters, completing tasks, and generally progressing their accounts. Another $10,000 will be awarded in a raffle system to those who gather the most points throughout the two weeks. Whether you’re an OSRS veteran or someone who has never stepped foot in Gilenor, this could be an exciting opportunity to have some fun and maybe get some cash along the way. You can check out the full details on Deadman mode right here.

If you are new to Jagex’s MMORPG, it’s well worth checking out an Old School Runescape Beginner’s guide to get you on the right track, and maybe take a glance over the Runescape system requirements just in case you fancy jumping into the original experience.

