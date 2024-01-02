What are the Runescape system requirements? You won’t need an intimate knowledge of Runescape to know that it isn’t the most demanding game to run on PCs and laptops. That being said, there is still some value in knowing where the bar sits, and how your hardware stacks up.

Runescape is one of the best free PC games of all time, and both Runescape 3 and Old School Runescape follow the same system requirements. So the below specs apply to both games regardless of whether they are downloaded via Steam or the Jagex Launcher.

The Runescape minimum requirements can be easily cleared by any gaming laptop or PC from the last decade. You only need an Intel Core i3 or AMD processor capable of 2.4 GHz or better.

On the graphical front, you need an Nvidia 400, Intel HD 4000, or AMD Radeon 7000 or better. All of these models are at least a decade old, if not closing in on 14 years old. On the RAM front, just 4GB is needed.

Minimum OS Windows Vista or higher (64-bit) GPU GeForce 400

Intel HD 4000

AMD Radeon 7000 CPU Intel Core i3 2.4GHz or better

AMD 2.4GHz or better RAM 4GB Storage 8GB

There are no Runescape recommended specs currently available. The saving grace here is that the game does have a built-in benchmark tool that can quickly choose performance settings based on your hardware.

Runescape’s download size currently sits at 8GB. You can install the game to both a HDD and SDD and it’s one of a few games where we don’t necessarily recommend an SSD for performance boosts, as they would be fractional at best.

Take the Runescape system requirements test over at PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Runescape?