Historical 4X game Old World is heading to Egypt, with the announcement of its new expansion pack Pharaohs of the Nile. The excellent hex-based Old World, from the mind of former Civilization 4 lead Soren Johnson and his Mohawk Games studio and published by Hooded Horse, is introducing a new story-driven campaign taking place in the Kingdom of Kemet, and offering a more Civ-like alternative to the upcoming Total War Pharaoh.

Old World was already one of 2022’s best 4X games, and its third DLC pack introduces an entire Egypt-centric campaign featuring “unique mechanics and playable factions.” For example, you’ll have to contend with the flooding cycle of the Nile, manage the balance of your nation through the Ma’at meter, and converse with all manner of characters and NPCs as you attempt to steer your nation clear of “a story inspired by the Old Testament’s Book of Exodus.”

In Old World’s Pharaohs of the Nile, you’ll helm the Kingdom of Kemet (an ancient name for Egypt) through its rise and fall, beginning with its founding and running all the way through the Golden Age of Ancient Egypt, the invasion of the ‘Sea Peoples,’ and ultimately to the great Bronze Age collapse and its own internal struggles between powerful religious factions.

There’s also a sandbox campaign that sees you take the reins of the Kingdom of Kush, which arose to prominence following said collapse – putting this mode a little after the Total War Pharaoh campaign, for those of you strategy-heads keeping track. Kush is the first Old World nation to have a unique improvement, the Kushite Pyramids, and you’ll also be given a choice of five dynasties.

The Old World Pharaohs of the Old Nile release date is Wednesday, October 4, 2023, on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. You can wishlist it now on Steam to keep track of it.

