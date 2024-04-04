After a world premiere at Gamescom in 2022 and few updates on its development since, wuxia open world game Where Winds Meet is finally opening for beta testing in North America, taking place from the 19th to the 22nd of April. This announcement also came with a brand new trailer, which can be viewed below.

Developed by the Chinese studio Everstone, Where Winds Meet is a martial-arts focused open world action adventure game with a gorgeous, fantastical presentation, taking notes from the wuxia genre’s emphasis on beauty and choreography in its combat.

While travelling across ancient China during the wartorn Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms era, the player’s young swordsman employs his blade alongside graceful Tai Chi and powerful Kung Fu to traverse the world, ward off monsters and even duel fellow warriors.

There’s been no news on a release date for Where Winds Meet, so this open beta test is your best chance to play it any time soon. To sign up, head on over to the official website. Although this beta test is only for North America, it’s still worth a try if you live elsewhere, keeping in mind the possibilities of cross-continental lag. After all, you lose 100% of the beta invites you don’t sign up for.

