Live out your Warcraft classic dreams with this upcoming fantasy city builder game

There seems to be a new city builder popping out of the woodwork every month at the moment, so why not kick off 2021 with another one! If it makes you feel any better, this latest announcement will let you live out your ‘OG’ Warcraft dream in a fantasy ‘Orcs vs. Humans’ setting. Orc Warchief: Strategy City Builder is a, well, strategic city building game where you lead a band of orcs who’ve been driven out of their homelands by the pesky human masses.

Thirsty for revenge, and having played a cracking RTS game back in the day called Warcraft 2, you must rally your fellow Orc-rads and collect the resources you’ll need to rebuild your society, before raising an army to take the fight back to the humans.

In the words of the game’s own Steam page: “Mine metal and forge weapons necessary for your army. Train your warriors and equip them with various armour and gear. Build defences to buy time for preparations and strike when you’re ready for war.”

Here’s a trailer to give you a quick summary:

Apart from some gameplay footage and screens from the devs, we don’t have a lot to go on. The description mentions raiding human settlements and caravans, building up something called a ‘fear’ which will rally more of your kind to your cause. There’s also the standard building unlocks and units, but also a religious element as well.

It’s being developed by a company called G-Devs.com, who seem to have a number of upcoming projects in the pipe, and will be published by CreativeForge Games. This is the same company that was originally known for hit Cold War/XCOM hybrid Phantom Doctrine, but who have since branched out into general publishing, including working on a sequel called Phantom Doctrine 2: The Cabal.

Orc Warchief: Strategy City Builder doesn’t have a release window, but if you add it to your wishlist you’ll apparently get a discount.