Outbyte Driver Updater – what you need to know

Outbyte Driver Updater is a piece of software you can use to ensure that all your drivers are up to date. This is particularly important over long periods of time. If you have older devices that have become slower and slower as the years go by, outdated drivers could be a significant contributing factor.

Just as a gaming VPN can help to improve your performance by reducing throttling from your internet service provider (ISP) and the best antivirus will stop your PC from becoming a virus-riddled husk, a driver updater can help to make sure your computer is running as smoothly as possibly. It does this by automatically finding you the officially recommended driver updates and notifying you when they become available.

If you’re still not entirely sure what a driver updater is, allow me to explain. Drivers are essential for for operation of any computer. They communicate between the hardware and the software, ensuring that your gaming mouse is functioning swiftly, that your gaming keyboard is reacting as it should be, and that every part of your setup is working in tandem. There’s no point in having the best gaming PC if you don’t keep your drivers updated, and that’s where Outbyte comes in.

Of course, you can keep your drivers up to date without the help of an automatic updater, but it can be a fairly cumbersome task. Every device (built-in to the PC as you bought it, or an additional component you’ve bought) will have its own driver. Most people will have a dozen or so, so making sure you take the time to check them all and find the appropriate update is likely to get kind of annoying. That’s how people end up with outdated drivers.

Having something like Outbyte take care of this job for you just makes life a bit easier. Got any questions? Check out these FAQs below:

Is Outbyte Driver Updater legitimate?

When you download Outbyte, you’re downloading software from a perfectly legitimate business. You are not downloading a virus or a piece of malware, just a regular automatic driver updater.

Is Outbyte Driver safe?

Taking a look at Trustpilot, you can see that Outbyte currently has over 4 out of 5 stars based on the user-generated reviews. You can see a large number of five-star reviews where users praise the Outbyte customer service team and credit the software with having reinvigorated their devices.

However, it is worth noting that a number of users have had a less positive experience. Some claim it to have caused significant problems to their devices as a result of installing conflicting devices. Microsoft itself recommends that you not use anything that cleans the registry (which Outbyte does) and advises against using driver updaters as opposed to finding the updates on the manufacturers’ websites instead.

To Outbyte’s credit, it does stick to official driver updates, so you shouldn’t have any problems as a result of it installing third-party driver updates that haven’t been properly optimized for your device.

Do I really need a driver updater?

Well, technically, no. But then, do you really need a computer in the first place? While it is quite possible for you to keep all of your drivers updated by manually checking manufacturer websites and installing any available updates, it can also be quite a grueling task when you have many drivers connected to various devices.

A driver updater can save you a lot of time and make it easier to keep your machine running smoothly. However, when considering potential driver updaters, it’s important to make sure that you are going for an option that only goes for official updates and that gives you the final say on what it does and doesn’t update. Fortunately, Outbyte does these things.

Do you have to pay for Outbyte?

Yes. Outbyte is a subscription-based service and you pre-pay for set periods of time at once. Read more about pricing on Outbyte’s website.

Now you know everything you need to know about Outbyte. If you want to ensure you have a highly efficient computer, read our guide on how to build a gaming PC – you’ll be building powerful machines in no time.