We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New base building and FPS game has mixed reviews but lots of players

Outpost: Infinity Siege, a blend of Destiny 2, Armored Core 6, and tower defense games, has a ton of players on Steam despite mixed reviews.

PCGamesN

Published:

Outpost: Infinity Siege seems like it should be a good time. The newly launched game combines Destiny 2 and Armored Core 6 style sci-fi action with base building and tower defense in a manner that looks, from a distance at least, like it should be pretty enjoyable. It seems like players agree that the game’s premise is enticing, as Outpost has attracted a strong enough user base to trend on Steam, but, unfortunately, a lot of those same players have been leaving fairly disappointed reviews after checking it out.

Outpost: Infinity Siege is part FPS game, part tower defense, and shows off well on its store page and in videos. With shades of Armored Core in its mech designs and Sanctum in its strategy layer, it’s managed to reach an all time peak player count of 13,480 since its launch earlier this week and has 8,039 concurrent players at the time of writing. Despite the healthy audience it’s attracted, though, Outpost hasn’t managed to review all that well. SteamDB currently tracks the game as 43.51% positive and its Steam status, based on 4,179 reviews, is Mixed.

New base builder and FPS game hybrid has lots of players on Steam but mixed reviews: A screenshot showing Outpost: Infinity Siege's Steam player count and reviews.

As we reported yesterday, Outpost: Infinity Siege has been wracked by bugs severe enough that creator Team Ranger was even advising users with certain hardware configurations to underclock their CPUs to avoid problems. Still, the studio issued performance patches on Wednesday and yesterday, which shows that it’s taking complaints aimed at the game’s technical performance seriously.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’re looking for other options to check out while Outpost: Infinity Siege continues to receive updates, take a look at some of our top tower defense games and building games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Reid is a freelance writer and editor who’s written for sites like Wired, The A.V. Club, Polygon, and more. He also co-founded Bullet Points Monthly, a website about shooters, co-edited and co-wrote a book on Metal Gear Solid called Okay, Hero, and, predictably, spends a lot of time playing and thinking about shooters, from Doom to Call of Duty. He’s also a big fan of digging into the historical and cultural context of games and loves those that tell a great story.