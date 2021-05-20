Overwatch 2 will rework Bastion “from the ground up”

We got our first in-depth look at Overwatch 2 PvP today, as the devs revealed that the game will drop to 5v5 matches with two supports, two DPS, and one tank. But that’s not the only big change for the sequel – a number of heroes are getting big changes, too. Some specific changes were showcased on the stream, but full reworks are on the table, too, and one of the revamped heroes will be Bastion.

“Heroes like Bastion are being reviewed and reworked from the ground up, which will result in major changes to how the hero plays,” Blizzard says in a post recapping today’s stream. “This shift will result in rebalancing and adjustments across the board – we’ll aim to give you a sneak peak on how things are coming for some heroes later this year.”

Perhaps the most notable hero change mentioned on stream was a big nerf for Mei. Her freeze ray will still deal damage and slow enemies, but it will no longer freeze them all together, which should make her a whole lot less infuriating to play against.

Each role is getting differentiated from each other, too. DPS characters now move faster than other characters, supports get automatic health regen, and tanks take reduced knockback and provide less ultimate charge when you damage them. All these features are subject to change as Blizzard continues balancing the game, but this offers a good idea of where the devs plan to go.

The Overwatch 2 release date is still a long way out, but at least we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what to expect.