Is Oxenfree 2 Steam Deck compatible?

The 80's horror-inspired sequel is releasing soon yet Valve haven't yet checked the adventure game's compatibility on the Steam Deck.

An image of a protagonist from Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, holding a radio and looking off to the left.
The original game in the series, aptly named Oxenfree, is playable on the PC gaming handheld. However, we haven’t yet officially got word from Valve on whether this spooky sequel will be Steam Deck compatible.

Oxenfree 2 will likely be Steam Deck compatible. With the huge list of variables developers need to consider when making a game playable on the Steam Deck, like controller support, or text legibility – it’s likely that Valve just hasn’t gotten around to checking the game for compatibility.

The game’s predecessor, Oxenfree, is currently playable on the Steam Deck, although the game does occasionally show mouse, keyboard and non-Steam-Deck controllers when being played.  Once Oxenfree 2 releases on June 12th, I imagine it won’t be long until it is deemed playable on the Steam Deck, just like the first game.

Oxenfree 2 is also being released on another handheld, the Nintendo Switch. With that in mind, it’s highly likely that the game will be playable on the Steam Deck in the future, as it’s a more powerful device. Although for the time being we can only speculate as developers, Night School Studios, hasn’t made any announcements on the future Steam Deck compatibility of the game.

You can check out our list of the best Steam Deck accessories, so you can deck out your handheld in style while you wait for the release of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals on July 12th.

