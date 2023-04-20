Best Steam Deck accessories 2023

Picking up the best Steam Deck accessories is a great way to help Valve’s handheld gaming PC shine. From microSD cards that will expand your on-the-go Steam library to docks that’ll provide the mini rig with Switch-inspired docking station capabilities, there are plenty of ways to protect your Deck and add additional functionality.

To assist you in putting together the perfect handheld PC setup, we’ve put together a list of the best Steam Deck accessories available right now. Some of our picks, like the best Steam Deck dock, serve a practical purpose, but we’ve made sure to include a few unique add-ons that will make your portable pal stand out from the crowd.

Here are the best Steam Deck accessories:

Jsaux Steam Deck dock

The best docking station is the Jsaux Steam Deck dock.

Expect to pay $29.99 (£29.99)

Jsaux Steam Deck dock USB ports 2 Power Delivery 100W HDMI ports 1 Ethernet Yes

Pros

Great valve

4K 60fps

100W Power Delivery

Cons

Would benefit from extra USB ports

Just like the Nintendo Switch, you can hook the Steam Deck up to an external screen using a docking station, and the Jsuax dock is our top pick. While there are plenty of options on the market that’ll enable you to hook up a keyboard, mouse, PC controller, and screen to Valve’s handheld, we think Jsaux strikes a perfect balance between functionality and price with its offering.

The cheapest Jsuax Steam Deck dock is armed with two USB ports, HDMI output, and ethernet, but models with additional ports and functionality are available. There’s even a docking station with built-in SSD support, which could save you from trying to upgrade the handheld’s internal solid-state drive.

If you’re looking to put together a great Steam Deck TV setup, or fancy using Valve’s handheld as a low-spec desktop gaming PC, picking up a Jsaux dock is an affordable, effective solution. Sure, you could splash out on the official Steam Deck dock if you’re looking for a perfect accessory match, but we reckon this cheaper alternative still checks all the boxes.

Check out our Jsaux Steam Deck dock review for more deets.

Ugreen USB switch

The best Steam Deck desktop accessory is the Ugreen USB switch box.

Expect to pay $23 (£25)

Ugreen USB switch box Input 2 x USB 2.0 Output 4 x USB 2.0 Video output No Ethernet Yes

Pros

Easily switch between Steam Deck and PC

Four USB ports

Compact design

Cons

USB 2.0

No video out

Swapping between a Steam Deck dock setup and a desktop PC is a pain, but picking up a Ugreen USB switch box will save you from unplugging your mouse, keyboard, and other devices every time you want to change machine. In practice the add-on functions just like a four-port USB hub that can hook up to two different devices at once, enabling you to seamlessly jump between the two with a button.

If you’ve looked up how to install Xbox Game Pass on Steam Deck, or anything else that involves desktop mode tomfoolery, you’ll know that plugging in a mouse and keyboard is almost mandatory. So, while you’ll likely always choose to play games on your actual PC over your Deck when seated, being able to instantly hook up all your standard peripherals is a boon. Naturally, connecting up the switch box will also expand your docking station’s IO, something that could make all the difference when using our favourite Steam Deck dock.

SanDisk Extreme microSDXC

The best Steam Deck MicroSD card is the SanDisk Extreme microSDXC.

Expect to pay up to $115 (£115)

SanDisk Extreme microSDXC specs Capacity up to 1TB Read speed 160MBps Write speed 90MBps UHS Class U3

Pros

Speedy storage access

Plug and play

Reliable

Cons

Pricey

Not all Steam Deck models are equal, and if you’re rocking the 64GB eMMC version, you’ll want to pick up a microSD card. Options like SanDisk’s Extreme microSDXC card will enable you to bring a huge chunk of your Steam library on the go, and you likely won’t notice a difference in speed compared to the Deck’s internal SSD.

Even if you’ve got a fancy 512GB Steam Deck, you could opt for a 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card and treble your portable capacity. Naturally, you don’t have to buy the chonkiest option available, but since the latest games take up more storage than ever, we wouldn’t recommend investing in anything less than 512GB.

Looking for more storage options? Take a peek at our best Steam Deck microSD card list.

Sabrent Rocket 2230

The best Steam Deck SSD is the Sabrent Rocket 2230.

Expect to pay up to $160 (£160)

Sabrent Rocket 2230 specs Capacity up to 1TB Interface PCIe 4.0 x4 Sequential read Up to 4,750MB/s Sequential write Up to 4,300MB/s Form factor M.2 Type-2230

Pros

Right size for Steam Deck

Great specs

Durable

Cons

Requires opening up your Deck

Okay, we get it, upgrading your Steam Deck SSD is more exciting than popping in a microSD card, and the Sabrent Rocket 2230 makes for a perfect fit. Unlike most of the best SSD for gaming options out there, the Rocket 2230 is the same size and Deck’s solid state drive, meaning it won’t interfere with the handheld’s other components.

In terms of specs, the Sabrent Rocket 2230 is an NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD that boasts 4750MBps and 4300MBps respective read/write speeds. Simply put, you’ll be able to easily meet system requirements relating to storage, and loading screens won’t linger for as long. Just like with other SSDs, you’ll also be able to choose between 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, so you won’t have to necessarily pick up the highest capacity drive.

Switching your PC to solid-state? Have a glance at our best SSD for gaming picks.

Anker Powercore+

The best Steam Deck power bank is the Anker Powercore+.

Expect to pay $99 (£99)

Anker Powercore+ specs Capacity 26800mAh Power output 1 x 45W USB

2 x 15W USB Weight 590g

Pros

45W output

Huge capacity

charges more than one device at once

Cons

Pretty expensive

Not to dunk on Valve, but battery life isn’t one of the Steam Deck’s strengths, especially if you’re running the best Steam Deck games on the go. So, to prevent unexpected shutdowns from spoiling your session, we’d suggest adding an Anker Powercore+ power bank to your accessory arsenal.

Thanks to its impressive 26800mAh capacity, the Anker Powercore+ can fully charge the Steam Deck up to five times. It’ll also provide juice just as fast as your regular charger, as it matches the Deck’s 45W requirements. That’s not to say you’ll only be able to connect Valve’s portable, as it’ll happily give your smartphone and most other USB devices a battery boost.

Jsaux Steam Deck ModCase

The best Steam Deck case is the Jsaux ModCase.

Expect to pay $29.99 (£29.99)

Jsaux Steam Deck ModCase specs Type Shell Material PC-ABS and silicone Weight 590g

Pros

Compact

Modular support for other accessories

Kickstand

Cons

No compartments like a traditional case

Some areas of back exposed

The Steam Deck comes with a case, but if you fancy another (or bought a caseless second-hand model), you’ll want to check out Jsaux’s modular option. It’s arguably more of a shell, but the ModCase provides the portable with drop resistance, a clip-on screen cover, and a strap attachment that’ll hold other accessories like the Anker Powercore+.

The ModCase won’t be for everyone, but its sculpted design means it’ll ultimately take up less space in your backpack. There’s still a case to be made for using a larger zip-up solution, especially if you’ve got a lot of additional Steam Deck accessories. However, if you pop the charger onto the strap mentioned above and use the built-in kickstand instead of a cradle or dock when out and about, you probably won’t miss the extra space.

Ivoler Steam Deck screen protector

The best Steam Deck screen protector is by Ivoler.

Expect to pay $7.99 (£5.99)

Ivoler Steam Deck screen protector specs Type Tempered glass Hardness 9H Thickness 0.3mm

Pros

Easy to apply

Affordable

Ultra-thin profile

Cons

May diminish 512GB model’s etched screen qualities

Like it or not, failing to protect your Deck will result in scratches, but Ivoler’s Steam Deck screen protector kit adds an extra layer without many of the usual caveats. The pack comes with two ultra-thin tempered glass sheets that are specifically designed to fit Valve’s handheld display, and 99.9% transparency means it’ll look like part of the portable PC’s panel.

Anyone who has got a screen protector on their smartphone will already know that lining it up perfectly is a pain. Thankfully, Ivoler includes an ‘easy install frame’ with its kit, which takes a lot of frustration out of the process. Once applied, your Steam Deck will be shielded from scratchy shenanigans, as each protector is literally as hard as diamonds. That’s not to say you should yeet your portable PC around carefree, but you’ll at least be protected from any unfortunate handheld mishaps.

Jsaux Steam Deck backplate

The best Steam Deck backplate is the Jsaux Steam Deck backplate.

Expect to pay $29.99 (£29.99)

Jsaux Steam Deck ModCase specs Type Replacement backplate Material PC-ABS and aluminium

Pros

High-quality plastic

Adds a pop of colour

Passive cooling qualities

Cons

Requires disassembly

Wish your Steam Deck looked more like a Gameboy Colour? Well, you can actually transform Valve’s handheld into a ’90s translucent tribute using one of Jsaux’s black plates. The company sells a colourful collection of replacement parts for the Deck that’ll reveal the device’s innards and trade away its default all-black aesthetic. Take that, Henry Ford!

Admittedly, the idea of removing the back of your Steam Deck might unnerve some of you, but the process is easier than you’d think. In addition, the box includes the right screwdriver, additional screws, and a spudger, so you’ll have everything required at your disposal. While replacing the Deck’s back will help inject a bit of personality into the portable, it’ll also add an additional passive cooling pad to the device, saving your fans from kicking in quite as often with disruptive noise.

Corsair HS65 Wireless

The best Steam Deck headset is the Corsair HS65 Wireless.

Expect to pay $119 (£119)

Corsair HS65 Wireless specs Drivers 50mm with neodymium magnets Connectivity 2.4GHz / Bluetooth Frequency response

20Hz – 20kHz Weight 288g Battery life Up to 24 hours

Pros

Heaps of style

2.4GHz and Bluetooth

Decent mic quality

Cons

Mic isn’t detachable

Look, no one wants to be the person blasting PC game audio out in public, and the Corsair HS65 Wireless is one of our go-to Steam Deck headsets. While you could hook up the HS65 Surround to the Deck using its headphone jack, the coreless option is in keeping with the idea of portability.

Corsair knows a thing or two about headsets, and you won’t have to worry about the HS65’s Bluetooth audio quality. However, there’s a 2.4GHz wireless adapter in the box, meaning you could use that when connected to a Steam Deck dock.

Unlike many other pairs of gaming cans, the HS65 Wireless boasts style and functionality that feels suited to outside play. The headset’s cups also swivel flat, meaning they’ll fit nicely in a bag or around your neck in between sessions.

Not convinced? Take a look at our other best gaming headset picks.

Does Valve make official Steam Deck accessories?

Yes, you can buy first-party Steam Deck accessories, as Valve includes a branded case with its handheld and sells an official Steam Deck dock. That’s not to say third-party options are sub-par, as our list features great add-ons by a variety of reputable brands.

Does the Steam Deck come with a case?

All versions of the Steam Deck come with a carry case, but the 512GB model comes with an “exclusive” variant. Subtle differences include a different lining and a blue accent on the front logo, and it also comes with a microfiber cloth and mesh power adapter pouch.