Palia fishing guide – all fish locations and schedule

To keep a strict schedule and know where to go, we’ve got a full guide on fishing in Palia including fish spawn times, locations, and bait.

Einar, an android and the Palia fishing guide, in the cozy MMORPG.
Danielle Rose's Avatar

Published:

Palia

What is the Palia fishing schedule? Early on in your time in the cozy MMORPG, you are handed a bunch of tools, including an axe, a pickaxe, and even a bow and arrows. One really necessary tool you receive is your fishing rod – you need to eat, after all.

Palia fish aren’t just for sustenance though, as you need to flesh out your collection for various quests along your journey in the relaxing game. Whether you’re a completionist or just looking to complete a quest bundle, here’s everything you need to know about fishing in Palia, all available fish, and their catch schedule.

The letter from Einar in which you receive your Palia fishing rod.

How to fish in Palia

You unlock fishing in Palia once you have set up your tent and spoken to Auni, who gives you your mail. One of your parcels is a fishing rod from Einar, and once you collect this, you are free to fish. To fish, follow these steps:

  • Hold R and equip your fishing rod.
  • Approach a body of water, and hold the right mouse button.
  • Release the right button when the indicator is blue.
  • Wait for three ‘nibbles’, and right click again on the fourth splash.
  • Hold the right button to reel in the fish, and move your mouse right band left to keep the fish inside the blue indicator.
  • If the indicator turns red, your fishing rod starts to deteriorate.

When the fish is reeled all the way in, a catch animation will show, telling you which fish you have caught. Some fish are only available at certain times of day, in specific bodies of water, and can only be caught with a particular bait type.

A Palian player holding up a Koi having done some fishing in Palia.

All Palia fish and their catch times

Fish Location Times Bait
Albino Eel Caves Anytime Wrom
Alligator Gar Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm
Ancient Fish Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm
Bahari Bass Bahari Bay coast Anytime None
Bahari Bream Bahari Bay coast Anytime Worm
Bahari Pike Bahari Bay river Anytime Glow Worm
Barracuda Bahari Bay coast Dusk and Night None
Bat Ray Caves Anytime Worm
Beluga Sturgeon Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm
Black Sea Bass Bahari Bay coast Anytime Glow Worm
Blobfish Caves Anytime Glow Worm
Blue Marlin Bahari Bay coast Anytime Worm
Blue Spotted Ray Bahari Bay coast Dawn, Day,
and Dusk		 Glow Worm
Bluefin Tuna Bahari Bay coast Anytime Worm
Cactus Moray Bahari Bay coast Day and Night Glow Worm
Calico Koi Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Anytime None
Cantankerous Koi Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Day and Night None
Channel Catfish Kilima Village river Anytime None
Chub Bahari Bay river Anytime Glow Worm
Cloudfish Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Dawn and Day Glow Worm
Crimson Fangtooth Caves Anytime Glow Worm
Crucian Carp Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm
Cutthroat Trout Bahari Bay river Anytime Worm
Dawnray Bahari Bay river Dawn None
Duskray Bahari Bay river Dusk None
Enchanted Pupfish Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm
Energized Piranha Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm
Eyeless Minnow Caves Anytime None
Fairy Carp Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Dawn and Dusk Worm
Fathead Minnow Bahari Bay river Anytime Glow Worm
Flametongue Ray Kilima Village lake Dawn and Day Glow Worm
Freshwater Eel Kilima Village lake Dawn and Night Worm
Giant Goldfish Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Anytime Glow Worm
Giant Kilima Stingray Kilima Village lake Dawn, Day,
and Dusk		 Glow Worm
Gillyfin Kilima Village lake Anytime Noe
Golden Salmon Kilima Village lake Dawn and Day Worm
Honey Loach Bahari Bay river Day and Night Glow Worm
Hypnotic Moray Caves Anytime Glow Worm
Indigo Lamprey Kilima Village lake Dawn and Night Glow Worm
Kenli’s Carp Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm
Kilima Catfish Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Anytime Worm
Kilima Greyling Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm
Kilima Redfin Bahari Bay river Anytime Worm
Largemouth Bass Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm
Long Nosed
Unicorn Fish		 Bahari Bay coast Day Glow Worm
Midnight Paddlefish Kilima Village lake Night Glow Worm
Mirror Carp Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Anytime Worm
Mottled Gobi Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Anytime Glow Worm
Mudminnow Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Anytime None
Mutated Angler Caves Anytime Worm
Oily Anchovy Bahari Bay river Anytime Worm
Orange Bluegill Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Anytime Worm
Paddlefish Bahari Bay river Day Worm
Painted Perch Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm
Platinum Chad Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm
Prism Trout Kilima Village lake Dawn and Day Worm
Radiant Sunfish Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm
Rainbow Trout Kilima Village lake Anytime None
Red-bellied Piranha Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm
Ribbontail Ray Bahari Bay coast Dawn and Dusk Worm
Rosy Bitterling Bahari Bay river Anytime None
Sardine Bahari Bay coast Anytime None
Scarlet Koi Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Anytime Glow Worm
Shimmerfin Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm
Silver Salmon Kilima Village river Dawn and Night None
Silvery Minnow Bahari Bay river Anytime None
Smallmouth Bass Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm
Spotted Bullhead Kilima Village river Anytime None
Stalking Catfish Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds		 Dusk and Night Glow Worm
Stickleback Kilima Village lake Dawn and Day Worm
Stonefish Caves Anytime Glow Worm
Stormray Bahari Bay river Dawn and Dusk Glow Worm
Striped Dace Kilima Village river Anytime None
Striped Sturgeon Kilima Village lake Dawn and Night Worm
Swordfin Eel Bahari Bay river Anytime Glow Worm
Thundering Eel Bahari Bay river Anytime Worm
Umbran Carp Caves Anytime None
Void Ray Caves Anytime Glow Worm
Willow Lamprey Bahari Bay river Night Worm
Yellowfin Tuna Bahari Bay coast Anytime Glow Worm
Yellow Perch Bahari Bay river Anytime None

The Ancient Fish can only be caught once you have completed the Something’s in the Water accomplishment, by gathering all of the items in a Vault of the Waves bundle, part of a main quest given by Jina.

Palia Worm and Glow Worm farms

You can purchase worms from Zeki’s General Store and glow worms from Einar once you reach fishing level ten, but both can be obtained yourself with farms. By placing food into a Glow Worm Farm or Worm Farm crafter, you can obtain a set number of the critters after a period of time.

To make a worm farm crafter, you must first reach fishing level 4 and purchase the crafter recipe from Einar for 500 Gold. The glow worm farm crafter recipe can be purchased from Einar for 2,000 Gold upon reaching fishing level 7. One of the cheapest ways to farm glow worms is using ruined food and five gold, while the easiest way to farm worms is with apples.

You’d better get back to Palia and arm yourself with that fishing rod, there’s a lot of work to be done. The hit MMORPG game is still in open beta, so there may well be more fish to be added to this list in time, but in the meantime there’s still plenty to keep you busy. If you’re still struggling to catch them all, there might be one or two Palia mods that can help.

As a guides writer at PCGamesN, Danielle knows what you’re looking for in a guide - mainly because she probably got stuck and asked the same question herself. You can usually find Danielle fighting for her life in Minecraft, Dead by Daylight, and Modern Warfare 2, so ask anything but her favorite game or genre. If you can’t tell from the list above, she can’t narrow it down. Before PCGN, Danielle wrote for WePC, but she studied music journalism so it may surprise you to find her writing to some baffling combination of Taylor Swift, Def Leppard, and Ghost.