Palia fishing guide – all fish locations and schedule

What is the Palia fishing schedule? Early on in your time in the cozy MMORPG, you are handed a bunch of tools, including an axe, a pickaxe, and even a bow and arrows. One really necessary tool you receive is your fishing rod – you need to eat, after all.
Palia fish aren’t just for sustenance though, as you need to flesh out your collection for various quests along your journey in the relaxing game. Whether you’re a completionist or just looking to complete a quest bundle, here’s everything you need to know about fishing in Palia, all available fish, and their catch schedule.
How to fish in Palia
You unlock fishing in Palia once you have set up your tent and spoken to Auni, who gives you your mail. One of your parcels is a fishing rod from Einar, and once you collect this, you are free to fish. To fish, follow these steps:
- Hold R and equip your fishing rod.
- Approach a body of water, and hold the right mouse button.
- Release the right button when the indicator is blue.
- Wait for three ‘nibbles’, and right click again on the fourth splash.
- Hold the right button to reel in the fish, and move your mouse right band left to keep the fish inside the blue indicator.
- If the indicator turns red, your fishing rod starts to deteriorate.
When the fish is reeled all the way in, a catch animation will show, telling you which fish you have caught. Some fish are only available at certain times of day, in specific bodies of water, and can only be caught with a particular bait type.
All Palia fish and their catch times
|Fish
|Location
|Times
|Bait
|Albino Eel
|Caves
|Anytime
|Wrom
|Alligator Gar
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Ancient Fish
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Bahari Bass
|Bahari Bay coast
|Anytime
|None
|Bahari Bream
|Bahari Bay coast
|Anytime
|Worm
|Bahari Pike
|Bahari Bay river
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Barracuda
|Bahari Bay coast
|Dusk and Night
|None
|Bat Ray
|Caves
|Anytime
|Worm
|Beluga Sturgeon
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Black Sea Bass
|Bahari Bay coast
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Blobfish
|Caves
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Blue Marlin
|Bahari Bay coast
|Anytime
|Worm
|Blue Spotted Ray
|Bahari Bay coast
|Dawn, Day,
and Dusk
|Glow Worm
|Bluefin Tuna
|Bahari Bay coast
|Anytime
|Worm
|Cactus Moray
|Bahari Bay coast
|Day and Night
|Glow Worm
|Calico Koi
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Anytime
|None
|Cantankerous Koi
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Day and Night
|None
|Channel Catfish
|Kilima Village river
|Anytime
|None
|Chub
|Bahari Bay river
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Cloudfish
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Dawn and Day
|Glow Worm
|Crimson Fangtooth
|Caves
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Crucian Carp
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Cutthroat Trout
|Bahari Bay river
|Anytime
|Worm
|Dawnray
|Bahari Bay river
|Dawn
|None
|Duskray
|Bahari Bay river
|Dusk
|None
|Enchanted Pupfish
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Energized Piranha
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Worm
|Eyeless Minnow
|Caves
|Anytime
|None
|Fairy Carp
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Dawn and Dusk
|Worm
|Fathead Minnow
|Bahari Bay river
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Flametongue Ray
|Kilima Village lake
|Dawn and Day
|Glow Worm
|Freshwater Eel
|Kilima Village lake
|Dawn and Night
|Worm
|Giant Goldfish
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Giant Kilima Stingray
|Kilima Village lake
|Dawn, Day,
and Dusk
|Glow Worm
|Gillyfin
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Noe
|Golden Salmon
|Kilima Village lake
|Dawn and Day
|Worm
|Honey Loach
|Bahari Bay river
|Day and Night
|Glow Worm
|Hypnotic Moray
|Caves
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Indigo Lamprey
|Kilima Village lake
|Dawn and Night
|Glow Worm
|Kenli’s Carp
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Kilima Catfish
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Anytime
|Worm
|Kilima Greyling
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Kilima Redfin
|Bahari Bay river
|Anytime
|Worm
|Largemouth Bass
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Worm
|Long Nosed
Unicorn Fish
|Bahari Bay coast
|Day
|Glow Worm
|Midnight Paddlefish
|Kilima Village lake
|Night
|Glow Worm
|Mirror Carp
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Anytime
|Worm
|Mottled Gobi
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Mudminnow
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Anytime
|None
|Mutated Angler
|Caves
|Anytime
|Worm
|Oily Anchovy
|Bahari Bay river
|Anytime
|Worm
|Orange Bluegill
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Anytime
|Worm
|Paddlefish
|Bahari Bay river
|Day
|Worm
|Painted Perch
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Worm
|Platinum Chad
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Prism Trout
|Kilima Village lake
|Dawn and Day
|Worm
|Radiant Sunfish
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Worm
|Rainbow Trout
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|None
|Red-bellied Piranha
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Worm
|Ribbontail Ray
|Bahari Bay coast
|Dawn and Dusk
|Worm
|Rosy Bitterling
|Bahari Bay river
|Anytime
|None
|Sardine
|Bahari Bay coast
|Anytime
|None
|Scarlet Koi
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Shimmerfin
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Worm
|Silver Salmon
|Kilima Village river
|Dawn and Night
|None
|Silvery Minnow
|Bahari Bay river
|Anytime
|None
|Smallmouth Bass
|Kilima Village lake
|Anytime
|Worm
|Spotted Bullhead
|Kilima Village river
|Anytime
|None
|Stalking Catfish
|Kilima Village and
Bahari Bay ponds
|Dusk and Night
|Glow Worm
|Stickleback
|Kilima Village lake
|Dawn and Day
|Worm
|Stonefish
|Caves
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Stormray
|Bahari Bay river
|Dawn and Dusk
|Glow Worm
|Striped Dace
|Kilima Village river
|Anytime
|None
|Striped Sturgeon
|Kilima Village lake
|Dawn and Night
|Worm
|Swordfin Eel
|Bahari Bay river
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Thundering Eel
|Bahari Bay river
|Anytime
|Worm
|Umbran Carp
|Caves
|Anytime
|None
|Void Ray
|Caves
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Willow Lamprey
|Bahari Bay river
|Night
|Worm
|Yellowfin Tuna
|Bahari Bay coast
|Anytime
|Glow Worm
|Yellow Perch
|Bahari Bay river
|Anytime
|None
The Ancient Fish can only be caught once you have completed the Something’s in the Water accomplishment, by gathering all of the items in a Vault of the Waves bundle, part of a main quest given by Jina.
Palia Worm and Glow Worm farms
You can purchase worms from Zeki’s General Store and glow worms from Einar once you reach fishing level ten, but both can be obtained yourself with farms. By placing food into a Glow Worm Farm or Worm Farm crafter, you can obtain a set number of the critters after a period of time.
To make a worm farm crafter, you must first reach fishing level 4 and purchase the crafter recipe from Einar for 500 Gold. The glow worm farm crafter recipe can be purchased from Einar for 2,000 Gold upon reaching fishing level 7. One of the cheapest ways to farm glow worms is using ruined food and five gold, while the easiest way to farm worms is with apples.
You’d better get back to Palia and arm yourself with that fishing rod, there’s a lot of work to be done. The hit MMORPG game is still in open beta, so there may well be more fish to be added to this list in time, but in the meantime there’s still plenty to keep you busy. If you’re still struggling to catch them all, there might be one or two Palia mods that can help.