Palia fishing guide – all fish locations and schedule

What is the Palia fishing schedule? Early on in your time in the cozy MMORPG, you are handed a bunch of tools, including an axe, a pickaxe, and even a bow and arrows. One really necessary tool you receive is your fishing rod – you need to eat, after all.

Palia fish aren’t just for sustenance though, as you need to flesh out your collection for various quests along your journey in the relaxing game. Whether you’re a completionist or just looking to complete a quest bundle, here’s everything you need to know about fishing in Palia, all available fish, and their catch schedule.

How to fish in Palia

You unlock fishing in Palia once you have set up your tent and spoken to Auni, who gives you your mail. One of your parcels is a fishing rod from Einar, and once you collect this, you are free to fish. To fish, follow these steps:

Hold R and equip your fishing rod.

Approach a body of water, and hold the right mouse button.

Release the right button when the indicator is blue.

Wait for three ‘nibbles’, and right click again on the fourth splash.

Hold the right button to reel in the fish, and move your mouse right band left to keep the fish inside the blue indicator.

If the indicator turns red, your fishing rod starts to deteriorate.

When the fish is reeled all the way in, a catch animation will show, telling you which fish you have caught. Some fish are only available at certain times of day, in specific bodies of water, and can only be caught with a particular bait type.

All Palia fish and their catch times

Fish Location Times Bait Albino Eel Caves Anytime Wrom Alligator Gar Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm Ancient Fish Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm Bahari Bass Bahari Bay coast Anytime None Bahari Bream Bahari Bay coast Anytime Worm Bahari Pike Bahari Bay river Anytime Glow Worm Barracuda Bahari Bay coast Dusk and Night None Bat Ray Caves Anytime Worm Beluga Sturgeon Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm Black Sea Bass Bahari Bay coast Anytime Glow Worm Blobfish Caves Anytime Glow Worm Blue Marlin Bahari Bay coast Anytime Worm Blue Spotted Ray Bahari Bay coast Dawn, Day,

and Dusk Glow Worm Bluefin Tuna Bahari Bay coast Anytime Worm Cactus Moray Bahari Bay coast Day and Night Glow Worm Calico Koi Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Anytime None Cantankerous Koi Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Day and Night None Channel Catfish Kilima Village river Anytime None Chub Bahari Bay river Anytime Glow Worm Cloudfish Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Dawn and Day Glow Worm Crimson Fangtooth Caves Anytime Glow Worm Crucian Carp Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm Cutthroat Trout Bahari Bay river Anytime Worm Dawnray Bahari Bay river Dawn None Duskray Bahari Bay river Dusk None Enchanted Pupfish Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm Energized Piranha Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm Eyeless Minnow Caves Anytime None Fairy Carp Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Dawn and Dusk Worm Fathead Minnow Bahari Bay river Anytime Glow Worm Flametongue Ray Kilima Village lake Dawn and Day Glow Worm Freshwater Eel Kilima Village lake Dawn and Night Worm Giant Goldfish Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Anytime Glow Worm Giant Kilima Stingray Kilima Village lake Dawn, Day,

and Dusk Glow Worm Gillyfin Kilima Village lake Anytime Noe Golden Salmon Kilima Village lake Dawn and Day Worm Honey Loach Bahari Bay river Day and Night Glow Worm Hypnotic Moray Caves Anytime Glow Worm Indigo Lamprey Kilima Village lake Dawn and Night Glow Worm Kenli’s Carp Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm Kilima Catfish Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Anytime Worm Kilima Greyling Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm Kilima Redfin Bahari Bay river Anytime Worm Largemouth Bass Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm Long Nosed

Unicorn Fish Bahari Bay coast Day Glow Worm Midnight Paddlefish Kilima Village lake Night Glow Worm Mirror Carp Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Anytime Worm Mottled Gobi Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Anytime Glow Worm Mudminnow Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Anytime None Mutated Angler Caves Anytime Worm Oily Anchovy Bahari Bay river Anytime Worm Orange Bluegill Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Anytime Worm Paddlefish Bahari Bay river Day Worm Painted Perch Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm Platinum Chad Kilima Village lake Anytime Glow Worm Prism Trout Kilima Village lake Dawn and Day Worm Radiant Sunfish Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm Rainbow Trout Kilima Village lake Anytime None Red-bellied Piranha Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm Ribbontail Ray Bahari Bay coast Dawn and Dusk Worm Rosy Bitterling Bahari Bay river Anytime None Sardine Bahari Bay coast Anytime None Scarlet Koi Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Anytime Glow Worm Shimmerfin Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm Silver Salmon Kilima Village river Dawn and Night None Silvery Minnow Bahari Bay river Anytime None Smallmouth Bass Kilima Village lake Anytime Worm Spotted Bullhead Kilima Village river Anytime None Stalking Catfish Kilima Village and

Bahari Bay ponds Dusk and Night Glow Worm Stickleback Kilima Village lake Dawn and Day Worm Stonefish Caves Anytime Glow Worm Stormray Bahari Bay river Dawn and Dusk Glow Worm Striped Dace Kilima Village river Anytime None Striped Sturgeon Kilima Village lake Dawn and Night Worm Swordfin Eel Bahari Bay river Anytime Glow Worm Thundering Eel Bahari Bay river Anytime Worm Umbran Carp Caves Anytime None Void Ray Caves Anytime Glow Worm Willow Lamprey Bahari Bay river Night Worm Yellowfin Tuna Bahari Bay coast Anytime Glow Worm Yellow Perch Bahari Bay river Anytime None

The Ancient Fish can only be caught once you have completed the Something’s in the Water accomplishment, by gathering all of the items in a Vault of the Waves bundle, part of a main quest given by Jina.

Palia Worm and Glow Worm farms

You can purchase worms from Zeki’s General Store and glow worms from Einar once you reach fishing level ten, but both can be obtained yourself with farms. By placing food into a Glow Worm Farm or Worm Farm crafter, you can obtain a set number of the critters after a period of time.

To make a worm farm crafter, you must first reach fishing level 4 and purchase the crafter recipe from Einar for 500 Gold. The glow worm farm crafter recipe can be purchased from Einar for 2,000 Gold upon reaching fishing level 7. One of the cheapest ways to farm glow worms is using ruined food and five gold, while the easiest way to farm worms is with apples.

You’d better get back to Palia and arm yourself with that fishing rod, there’s a lot of work to be done. The hit MMORPG game is still in open beta, so there may well be more fish to be added to this list in time, but in the meantime there’s still plenty to keep you busy. If you’re still struggling to catch them all, there might be one or two Palia mods that can help.