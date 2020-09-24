Paradox’s “biggest Steam sale ever” includes Hearts of Iron 4, CK2 DLC, and more

If the excellent Crusader Kings 3 has given you the grand strategy bug, Paradox has opened the doors to your next several obsessions for cheap. Paradox has launched what it’s calling its “biggest Steam Strategy Weekend sale ever”, and while I cannot directly verify those claims, I can say that this is indeed a giant sale with a load of excellent strategy games available at steep discounts.

That includes Paradox’s infamously voluminous mountains of DLC, so this might just be your best chance to finish off your Crusader Kings 2 collection (if you haven’t already dropped it in favour of CK3, that is). CK2 went free-to-play last year, and now all its DLC is available at a 50% discount.

It’s not just DLC on sale, though – games like Hearts of Iron 4, Battletech, Europa Universalis 4, and Stellaris are all 75% off, bringing the price of entry down to $9.99 / £8.74 / €9.99. You can also get Imperator: Rome for 50% off ($19.99 / £17.49 / €19.99) or Age of Wonders: Planetfall for 66% off ($16.99 / £14.27 / €16.99).

You can head on over to Steam to get a look at all the deals for yourself.

