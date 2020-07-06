Path of Exile 2 – all the latest info

There’s no doubt the Path of Exile 2 release date will be on the mind of RPG games fans until it’s revealed. We’re no stranger to Grinding Gear Games launching Path of Exile updates with numbers on them. GGG has done a wonderful job keeping PoE topped up with content that keeps the game fresh with new challenge leagues, loot, and skill tree updates.

Typically, the New Zealand-based developer keeps up with a new expansion every three months, which is mighty impressive. A big update like Path of Exile 2, though, is exciting. GGG has the opportunity to introduce bigger changes that’ll really change the landscape of the game. We should also be getting a chonking big story to get through, and new classes to make PoE builds around.

Keeping tabs on a new release can be a lot of work though, as various strands of information are scattered around the internet. To make that a touch easier, we’re rounding up everything we know right here. So, here’s what we’ve found out about the Path of Exile 2 release date, beta, gameplay, and more.

Path of Exile 2 release date

All signs point to the Path of Exile 2 release date happening in 2021. We know that Grinding Gear Games hoped to have the game’s beta out before the end of 2020, but due to the pandemic the scheduling has been delayed and Path of Exile 2 won’t be playable this year. However, the good news is that both quarterly expansions this year are on track for September and December.

Path of Exile 2 trailer

If you’d like to see 14 minutes of PoE 2 gameplay, you can check out an in-depth trailer above.

Path of Exile 2 gameplay

The new set of exiles will get a fresh set of ascendancy classes to choose from – 19 options that are distinct from those from the PoE campaign. We’re also getting a reworked skill system, which will allow you to socket support gems directly into skill gems – which should make building your character easier, while maintaining all the previous depth.

Naturally, there’s plenty of new equipment, and the devs say on the official site that “the entire progression of armour and weapons has been redone from start to finish.” (Of course, all your microtransaction purchases will carry over).

Path of Exile 2 story

The new, seven-act campaign is set 20 years after the death of Kitava, and will be available alongside the PoE campaign – both storylines conclude into the same endgame content. PoE 2 will include all the expansion content that’s come to the game over the years, while making engine improvements and adding a host of new features.