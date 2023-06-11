Payday 3’s hectic heist action is coming to Game Pass

Payday 3 made an appearance at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, as a brand-new action-packed trailer showed off how you’ll be playing the FPS game with friends, as a release date was confirmed alongside news about a Payday 3 PC Game Pass release.

That’s right, Payday 3 is coming on September 21, and you can check it out in a brand-new trailer below.

Payday 3 is also coming to Game Pass, so be sure to check the subscription service out at the link below as well. We’ll be updating this breaking news story throughout the day.

